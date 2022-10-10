"I am thinking Novak Djokovic will get the record" - Brad Gilbert vouches for the Serb in breaking Jimmy Connors' long-standing ATP record

American tennis coach Brad Gilbert has said that Novak Djokovic will break the record for most titles in ATP history.

Djokovic won his 90th ATP title at the Astana Open on Sunday, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Jimmy Connors holds the record for most ATP titles (109). He is followed by Roger Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94), Rafael Nadal (92), and Djokovic. The Serb would need to win 20 more titles to break Connors' record, which Gilbert believes is well within his reach.

"I am thinking Djoker will get the record for career ATP titles," Tweeted Gilbert.

“I dared to dream" - Novak Djokovic after winning his 90th ATP title

Novak Djokovic and Bjorn Borg talk to the media at the Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

After winning his 90th career title in Astana on Sunday, Novak Djokovic revealed that his aim was always to "reach the highest heights in our sport."

“I dared to dream, actually. I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career. Obviously, didn’t know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport,” said Djokovic in his post-match interview.

The 21-time Major winner also said that he was "grateful" and "blessed" to be playing so well at the age of 35.

“I’m just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life," he said. "You know, 35 is not 25. But I think the experience, probably, in these kinds of matches and big occasions helps as well to approach mentally in the right way.”

Djokovic was on the sidelines for nearly three months following his Wimbledon win in July. However, the Serb returned in style, winning back-to-back tournaments in Tel Aviv and Astana and said he was "super-pumped" and "motivated" to end the season on a strong note.

“I could not ask for a better re-start of the season. I’m super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks,” concluded the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Poll : 0 votes