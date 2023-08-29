"I haven't had any threats in the locker room, so I might do another" - Novak Djokovic jokes about his impersonations after 1R win at US Open

Novak Djokovic made a spectacular comeback at the 2023 US Open after missing out on last year's edition of the tournament. He opened his campaign with a convincing 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Frenchman Alexandre Muller on Tuesday, August 29.

The win reinstates the 23-times-Grand Slam champion at the top of the rankings where he will begin a record-extending 390th week as world No. 1 on September 11.

While it was all business during the match for Djokovic, the Serb took a lighter turn during the post-match on-court interview. The interviewer referred to Djokovic's hilarious impersonation of players, with which he entertained the crowd during a practice session at the US Open and asked him what brought it on.

Djokovic lightheartedly replied that since he has received a good response to it, he was ready to brush up his impersonation skills.

"It's a little bit outdated you know, I guess I have to work on them. I haven't done impersonations in quite a few years. Actually, the first time I've done it kind of on a big stage was here in front of you guys, 2006 or 2007. And the response was good from the crowd, from the players not so much," he said.

Djokovic added that since he did not sense any objection from players, he may continue to do them.

"But yeah, I haven't had any threats yet in the locker room [for] what I've done [a] few days ago, so I might do another practice session with some impersonations,” he added.

The Serb will next take on Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round of the 2023 US Open.

"Children should go to sleep but adults, you can stay" - Novak Djokovic's lighthearted take on late night matches at the US Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

During the same interview, the interviewer asked Djokovic about his experience of playing late night matches at the US Open.

The three-times US Open champion replied that he was "excited" to play at the Arthur Ashe stadium after a two-year hiatus and did not mind the time.

"Yeah, you're right. [The match] started quite late, obviously. There was a ceremony between matches and I knew that I might have a late start. But nevertheless, you know, I was excited to go out on the court, it has been a couple of years," he said.

Djokovic thanked the crowd for their support and hilariously commented that it was past children's bedtime.

"Thanks for coming out. Thanks also for all the people who stayed, [it is] almost 1. I appreciate your presence this late. Children should go to sleep but adults, you can stay, thanks a lot. Night sessions on Arthur Ashe are always something very special,” he added.

The World No. 1 will next be seen on court on Wednesday, August 30, for his second round match against Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the US Open.

