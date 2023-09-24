"I am tired of these incessant and futile controversies" - Gael Monfils after argument with Felix Auger-Aliassime at Laver Cup

Gael Monfils has stated that he is tired of incessant and futile controversies. He recently received criticism for his nonchalance following an altercation with Felix Auger-Aliassime during the 2023 Laver Cup.

Monfils and Auger-Aliassime squared off on Day 1 of the Laver Cup in Vancouver, Canada, representing Team Europe and Team World, respectively. Things took an ugly turn between the two as Auger-Aliassime started voicing his displeasure over the Frenchman's conduct to the chair umpire.

Monfils tried to rest in between serves in the opening set but didn't receive time violations. The Canadian was up in arms against the leniency.

“Are you sticking to the ATP rules? Are you telling me that’s normal? He sits down for like 30 seconds. I mean, that a time violation warning,” he told the chair umpire.

Monfils then approached his opponent and tried to explain his side, but things didn't cool down regardless.

Later in the set, he was heard talking to Team Europe coach Bjorn Borg about how the tournament's reality was different from what he had envisioned.

“Honestly, I don’t have the practice to play. They call me and they tell me how [the Laver Cup] will be so nice; we can be free. And then I feel like, [this sucks?]. I am here to have fun,” Gael Monfils said.

The 37-year-old received flak from the fans for his casual approach. He has responded to all his critics with a post on social media.

"I am tired of these incessant and futile controversies. Some people seem to get excited over trifles. I am annoyed by those who make hasty judgments. Some might think that because I smile and have fun, I'm not serious. Sure, my vision may be different, but I always strive to follow the guidelines given to me," he wrote.

Gael Monfils mentioned that being away from family for the Laver Cup duties is not a small ask.

"At 37, I just try to make the most of every moment. When I was asked to participate in the Laver Cup, I was honored. With my current ranking, outside the top 100 at this age, I even thought it was a joke. But I take this opportunity very seriously. Traveling to Vancouver and leaving my family again is not the easiest thing," he added.

Gael Monfils - "I know, some will say I have accomplished nothing, I am a clown, but truth is that I am happy and fulfilled"

Gael Monfils during a photo session at Laver Cup.

Gael Monfils further suggested that he's not unhappy with all that he has so far in his career. He also remarked that the rewards and hospitality at the 2023 Laver Cup are top-notch.

"Without tongue in cheek, I must admit that I am very well paid for this and that the conditions are exceptional. I know, some will say that I have accomplished nothing, that I am a clown, but the truth is that I am happy and fulfilled. I want to say that the Laver Cup is a fantastic event," Gael Monfils wrote.

Monfils will next pair up with Team Europe's Hubert Hurkacz to take on Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton in a doubles battle.