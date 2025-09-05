  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • "I told her I’m so proud" - Amanda Anisimova sends sweet message to Naomi Osaka about her post-baby comeback after US Open SF battle

"I told her I’m so proud" - Amanda Anisimova sends sweet message to Naomi Osaka about her post-baby comeback after US Open SF battle

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 05, 2025 06:11 GMT
Amanda Anisimova sends sweet message to Naomi Osaka about her post-baby comeback after US Open SF battle. Credit: GETTY
Amanda Anisimova sends sweet message to Naomi Osaka about her post-baby comeback after US Open SF battle. Credit: GETTY

Amanda Anisimova advanced to her second straight Grand Slam final after pulling off a 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 comeback win against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka at the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday. This capped off a fine run by Osaka, who upset third-seeded Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.

Ad

After the game, Anisimova shed some spotlight on Osaka, who entered the tournament just a few years after her maternity leave. Notably, not many had expectations that she'd return to Grand Slam form so quickly. Anisimova said:

“I don’t know. Naomi is playing amazing tennis. She’s back where she belongs. I told her that I’m so proud of her after having a baby and playing at this level. It’s insane. She was really giving me a run for the final. I wasn’t sure I’d make it past the finish line. I tried to dig deep.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In the match, Naomi Osaka delivered 15 aces as compared to Anisimova's seven. Moreover, the Japanese pro committed only one double fault as compared to Anisimova's six. However, the real difference came in win percentage on second serve, where Anisimova had a 55% to 32% advantage. Moreover, Anisimova's forehand was a delight, especially in the third set and there was no coming back for Osaka.

The 2025 US Open semifinal run marked the best performance from Osaka since she became a mother in July 2023. She is slowly and gradually getting back to her former self and she will take all the confidence earned in this tournament to future games at Grand Slam events.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova to face Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final

Earlier in the day, Aryna Sabalenka defeated fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula in three sets to book a spot in the final of the US Open, where she'll look to defend her title. With Amanda Anisimova overcoming the challenge of Naomi Osaka, she has set up a date with Sabalenka in the Flushing Meadows final.

Ad

The high-stakes matchup will follow after both met each other in the semifinal of the Wimbledon championship. There, Anisimova got the better of World No. 1, defeating Sabalenka, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova is searching for her first Grand Slam title. She would like to perform better than her 6-0, 6-0 loss against Iga Swiatek in the final of Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Sabalenka is aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win back-to-back US Open titles.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications