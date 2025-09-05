"I told her I’m so proud" - Amanda Anisimova sends sweet message to Naomi Osaka about her post-baby comeback after US Open SF battle

Amanda Anisimova advanced to her second straight Grand Slam final after pulling off a 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 comeback win against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka at the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday. This capped off a fine run by Osaka, who upset third-seeded Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.After the game, Anisimova shed some spotlight on Osaka, who entered the tournament just a few years after her maternity leave. Notably, not many had expectations that she'd return to Grand Slam form so quickly. Anisimova said:“I don’t know. Naomi is playing amazing tennis. She’s back where she belongs. I told her that I’m so proud of her after having a baby and playing at this level. It’s insane. She was really giving me a run for the final. I wasn’t sure I’d make it past the finish line. I tried to dig deep.”In the match, Naomi Osaka delivered 15 aces as compared to Anisimova's seven. Moreover, the Japanese pro committed only one double fault as compared to Anisimova's six. However, the real difference came in win percentage on second serve, where Anisimova had a 55% to 32% advantage. Moreover, Anisimova's forehand was a delight, especially in the third set and there was no coming back for Osaka.The 2025 US Open semifinal run marked the best performance from Osaka since she became a mother in July 2023. She is slowly and gradually getting back to her former self and she will take all the confidence earned in this tournament to future games at Grand Slam events.Amanda Anisimova to face Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open finalEarlier in the day, Aryna Sabalenka defeated fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula in three sets to book a spot in the final of the US Open, where she'll look to defend her title. With Amanda Anisimova overcoming the challenge of Naomi Osaka, she has set up a date with Sabalenka in the Flushing Meadows final.The high-stakes matchup will follow after both met each other in the semifinal of the Wimbledon championship. There, Anisimova got the better of World No. 1, defeating Sabalenka, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.Amanda Anisimova is searching for her first Grand Slam title. She would like to perform better than her 6-0, 6-0 loss against Iga Swiatek in the final of Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Sabalenka is aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win back-to-back US Open titles.