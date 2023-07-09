"I try to not think about it, it will disturb me" - Mirra Andreeva turns down taking inspiration from Emma Raducanu's US Open triumph at Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva continued her stellar run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, taking down Anastasia Potapova in the third round on Sunday. With the 6-2, 7-5 win, the 16-year-old booked her spot in the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

The 2023 Wimbledon marks Andreeva's second appearance at a Major. Previously, she competed at the French Open earlier this year, where she reached the third round as a qualifer.

At SW19 as well, Andreeva came through the qualification rounds, dropping only one set in three matches. Now, the Russian remains the last qualifier alive in the grass-court Major across both the men's and women's singles draw.

In the years past, barely no one would expect a qualifier to be able to win a tournament, let alone a Grand Slam, where one would have to win 10 matches on the trot to go from qualifying to the title. However, it all changed after the 2021 US Open, where Emma Raducanu achieved the impossible and became the first qualifier, male or female, to win the tournament in the Open Era.

More impressively, the Brit did it without dropping a single set in any of her 10 matches at Flushing Meadows.

It would be natural, therefore, for Mirra Andreeva to draw inspiration from Raducanu at Wimbledon this fortnight; however, it is the farthest thing from the 16-year-old's mind.

Speaking at her press conference after the win over Potapova, Andreeva, when prompted about the Raducanu connection, proclaimed that entertaining the thought will only "disturb" her.

As impressive as Emma Raducanu's feat was, Mirra Andreeva prefered to just play her matches without thinking how far she has come or who she was playing next. Since it has always been the way she has approached her tennis, the Russian did not want to change her game plan, especially at this stage in the tournament.

"Of course, in 2021 she did amazing job. Everyone was impressed. I think she was impressed also to pass the quallies and to win the Slam at 18. It's amazing. But me, I just try to not think about it. I think it will disturb me, all these thoughts. I just try to play every match and don't think how far I have gone already or which round I'm playing, against who I'm playing," Mirra Andreeva said.

"I just try to play every point. Doesn't matter against who. Doesn't matter which round. I just play my game. I don't change anything mental-wise, tennis-wise. So, yeah, I'm just playing," she added.

"Today I enjoyed the atmosphere" - Mirra Andreeva on having the support of the Wimbledon faithful

Mirra Andreeva also spoke about how she's had to adjust to playing in front of large crowds now that she has progressed from the junior circuit to the main tour, admitting that it did disturb her at times.

At the same time, she was also thankful for the support she received at Wimbledon, stating that it really helped her to hear people cheering for her and shouting her name when she won a point.

"I would definitely say that before it might disturb me at some moments. Honestly, today I remember that some parts somebody was screaming my name, somebody was really supporting me. I just tried to use it for myself. I just feel the support from the crowd. When I win the point, I feel everyone is encouraging for me, everyone is cheering for me, it really helps me a lot," Mirra Andreeva said.

"Yes, I'm really happy that the crowd was, like, not only on my side because it wouldn't be unfair. Yes, but today the crowd was good. I can say that they were supporting both of us. Yes, today I enjoyed the atmosphere," she added.

Up next, the 16-year-old takes on Madison Keys in the fourth round at SW19 after the American downed Marta Kostyuk in straight sets to reach the second week.

