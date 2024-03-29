"I am trying to feel by myself" - Novak Djokovic unsure of hiring new coach after ending partnership with Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic shed light on his present coaching situation following his split with Goran Ivanisevic.

Djokovic recently parted ways with 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic after almost five years together. The pair first announced their collaboration during the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Since then, the Serb has added nine Grand Slams to his tally, two ATP Finals, and seven Masters 1000 trophies. He has additionally finished as the year-end No. 1 three times (2020, 2021, 2023).

Addressing their split during a press conference at his childhood mentor Nikola Pilic’s documentary premiere, Novak Djokovic said:

"[Ivanisevic] is a very dear person for me. The end of our professional collaboration doesn’t mean that our friendship stops," he said as per Tennis Majors. "Our separation has been positive, as positive as a separation can be. We have come to a point where we’ve exhausted our cooperation after almost five years."

About his next coaching collaboration, the Serb said he doesn’t have a clear idea. He hinted that he may eventually decide against hiring a coach altogether.

"I still don’t have a clear idea who a new coach would be, or whether there will be one at all. I’ve had coaches since I was a kid, now I am trying to feel by myself what I need, what I feel most comfortable with. You will be informed in case someone joins the team," he said.

Apart from Goran Ivanisevic, Djokovic has had the privilege of working with several other renowned former players, including Andre Agassi and Boris Becker.

Novak Djokovic on Goran Ivanisevic: "I will always remember he was there for me as a person"

Novak Djokovic also fondly recalled how Goran Ivanisevic stood by his side through thick and thin, mentioning his 2022 Australian Open ordeal and his 2020 US Open disqualification.

"Together, we’ve written history of our sport, we have won Slams, ended seasons as number one in the world, but we went through trials and tribulations as well – disqualification at the US Open, deportation from Australia," he recounted at Pilic’s documentary premiere.

While announcing their separation, Djokovic stated that he initially hired Ivanisevic to bring some “serve magic” to his team. At the time, Marian Vajda, his longtime coach, was also part of his team. Ivanisevic became the World No. 1’s sole coach following Vajda’s resignation in 2022.

In the aforementioned press conference, the 24-time Grand Slam champion noted that over the years their relationship developed beyond their on-court collaboration.

"I will always remember that he was there for me as a person, as a human being, first and foremost, and that he brought the right set of values into our relationship. That kind of chemistry was followed by great results. I wish Goran all the best," he said.

Novak Djokovic is presently going through a rough patch on the court. The Serb has won just eight matches in 2024, having played 11 in total. In hopes of clinching his first title of the season, the veteran is next expected to grace the claycourts at the Monte-Carlo Masters [April 6-14].

