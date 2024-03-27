Novak Djokovic recently parted ways with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic after six years of successful partnership.

Ivanisevic started coaching Djokovic in March 2019. The former Wimbledon champion helped the Serb lift nine Grand Slam titles under his mentorship, along with two ATP Finals and seven Masters 1000 titles.

Before joining Djokovic's team, the Croatian player-turned-coach also coached Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic, and Tomas Berdych, helping Cilic win his only Grand Slam at the US Open.

The World No. 1 penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram to pay tribute to his longtime coach. Djokovic fondly remembered the many accolades they won together and the fun and laughter they shared along the way.

"I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo. In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year end no1 rankings, record breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then. Did I mention a bit of drama too? #Nolefam would know," Djokovic wrote.

The Serb also stated that his friendship with his now-former coach would not end, playfully mentioning their ongoing Parchisi rivalry.

"Gorann and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid. In fact, I am proud to say (not sure he is ) that apart from winning tournaments together, we also had a side battle in Parchisi going on… for many years. And - that tournament never stops for us."

The World No. 1 thanks Ivanisevic for everything, addressing him as 'Šefinjo' (translated as Boss).

"Šefinjo, thanks for everything my friend. Love you," the Serb continued.

Novak Djokovic's trophy-less start to the year

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

Novak Djokovic finds himself in uncharted territory, as he still has not won a trophy this year.

The World No. 1 confessed in a press conference after his shock exit at the 2024 Indian Wells that he was not used to not having a trophy at this point during a calendar season.

I could have done everything different. I mean, as I said, very poor performance from my side. Yeah, no titles this year. That's not something I'm used to. I was starting the season most of my career with a Grand Slam win or, you know, Dubai win, or any or tournament," the Serb said.

Djokovic started the year with a loss to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at the Australian Open. His next loss came against qualifier Luca Nardi in the Round of 32 at the Indian Wells Open.

