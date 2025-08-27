"I would be so uncomfortable" - Emma Navarro blames her family as reason why she will never be able to go on Love Island

Emma Navarro opened up about why she would not do well on a show like Love Island. The American tennis star is currently competing at her home Grand Slam event in New York.

In a recent interview with Red Bull, Navarro discussed several topics ranging from on-court matters to her off-court life. She revealed that when it comes to unwinding on planes or at home, she gravitates toward reality TV and lighthearted content.

She admitted her guilty pleasure is shows like Love Island and Love Is Blind, which she enjoys despite calling them "the dumber the better." Beyond that, Navarro is also a fan of documentaries, especially sports or action-driven ones, and often tunes into comedy podcasts like Giggly Squad and Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast. She laughingly described those listens as "mostly just brain rot."

When asked if she could see herself on a reality show like Love Island, Navarro quickly dismissed the idea. She was candid about how uncomfortable she would feel with her family watching it, saying:

"Oh man, I think I would be so uncomfortable if I went on Love Island. I would just think my family is watching. I would just turn into a shell of myself, it would be terrible."

Emma is the daughter of billionaire businessman Ben Navarro, founder of Sherman Financial Group and a minority owner of Credit One Bank. He also owns several major tennis tournaments. Her mother is Kelly Navarro.

Emma has three siblings, including brothers Owen and Earl, and a younger sister, Meggie, who also plays collegiate tennis.

Emma Navarro hopes to have "great family members" around her after she turns 90

Emma Navarro at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Family is an important affair for Emma Navarro, and that sentiment shines through in her response to the question about what she would tell her 90-year-old self. She said:

"I hope you feel good about all the things you've done in your life, not just the accomplishments, but all the little things, and the processes and the hardships. Hopefully, you have a lot of really great family members around you that are still making fun of you, and hopefully, you're still making fun of them. And try to make it another 10 years."

Regarding on-court matters, Navarro is currently competing at the 2025 US Open. She defeated Wang Yafan 7-6(9), 6-3 in the first round to set up a second-round Caty McNally.

