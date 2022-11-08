"I don't understand the controversy, there's nothing to hide" - ATP physio gives clean chit to Novak Djokovic in Paris Masters mystery drink scandal

Antoine Miquel, an ATP physio-osteo, has stated that he didn't understand the controversy around the mystery drink sipped by Novak Djokovic during the Paris Masters semifinal.

A video of Djokovic’s physiotherapist Ulises Badio preparing a secret drink for the Serb during his semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Paris Masters has gone viral on social media. It sparked a wave of questions going as far as doping allegations.

Miquel, who served as an ATP Tour physio-osteo for three years, addressed the issue by stating that physios often have the responsibility to prepare recovery drinks during matches. He said that since the product's brand may not be covered under a sponsorship contract, they might have hidden it from the cameras.

“Of course we have all prepared recovery drinks or effort drinks during matches. As a physio we often have the responsibility. And of course with authorized and stamped anti-doping products chosen with the agreement of the doctors. That's why I don't understand the controversy with Nole and Ulises, his physio,” he said.

"If we watch the video, Ulises does not hide obviously but it is the coach who asks to hide Ulises preparing the drink in an emergency, probably at the direct request of Nole by a small gesture or an expression. Honestly there is nothing to hide part may be the brand of the product which may not be part of its contracts," he added.

"They are very complete players for 19-year-olds" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune

Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2022 Paris Masters.

When asked about the difference between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune during the post-match conference at the Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic said that they were similar from a physical standpoint and praised their defensive prowess.

"Well, they are similar in terms of physicality. I think they are both really fit. They train very hard. They are very dedicated guys. They defend, both of them, extremely well," Djokovic said.

The Serb was astounded by their energy as well, noting that despite being young and relatively inexperienced, they seem to possess all possible weapons.

“Rune has better backhand. Alcaraz has better forehand. But they are both improving on those shots that maybe are not as good as maybe other shot. But they, you know, when I say, you know, is "not as good," meaning it's not huge difference. I mean, they have great shots. I mean, great forehand from Rune or great backhand from Alcaraz," he stated.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion also lauded the youngsters' physical and mental determination.

"They are very complete players for 19-year-olds. It's quite impressive. Also their energy on the court, just wanting, motivating themselves and wanting to do well and staying mentally present, it's impressive," he remarked.

