"I've always liked Roger Federer, his game is amazing" - Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on her biggest inspiration in tennis

Tennis superstar Roger Federer is arguably the most revered and beloved player on tour. With the way the Swiss maestro has conducted himself throughout his career, young and upcoming athletes have often tried to follow in his footsteps.

The latest player to look up to Federer is reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The Kazhakstan national, while answering questions for Adidas, was asked about who her biggest inspiration in the sport was and the 23-year-old confessed that she loved watching the 20-time Grand Slam champion play.

"I've always liked how Roger Federer is playing. Just his game is amazing but, yeah, except him, I was just enjoying watching the matches no matter who plays and, yeah, it's just a joy to watch any match especially when it's great fights," Rybakina said.

It is a well-known fact that most of the players on tour currently have looked up to Federer. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are two high-profile names who have confessed their love and admiration for Federer, especially when locked in battle with him on the court.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion has amassed a great following over the course of his illustrious career, with several high-profile athletes from various other sports, like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, in awe of him.

Roger Federer will return to action at the Laver Cup

Federer in attendance at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer was last in action when he bowed out of Wimbledon 2021 after a straight sets loss to Hubert Hurkacz. The 40-year-old later underwent yet another knee surgery and has been on the sidelines since.

The Swiss is set to make a comeback at the Laver Cup in September this year, representing Team Europe alongside Rafal Nadal and Andy Murray. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will also compete at the Swiss Indoors in October this year, using a protected ranking as he is no longer a ranked player.

Federer dropped out of the rankings after the latest standings were released post-Wimbledon. Having turned pro in 1998, this is the first time since 1997 that he is unranked.

Despite not playing, the Swiss superstar was at Wimbledon this year as the tournament celebrated its past champions in the Centre Court's centenary celebrations. He received an incredible welcome and said that he hoped to compete at the grass Slam next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far