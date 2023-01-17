"I've done it all, sorry" - Novak Djokovic jokes about having won all the tournaments in light-hearted media interaction

Novak Djokovic is set to play his first match at the Australian Open 2023 at Melbourne Park. He will square off against Roberto Carballés Baena in the first round of the tournament.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has had a lot of media interactions, having recently won the Adelaide International 1 and being one of the favorites to win the first Grand Slam of the year.

A funny video containing one of the deleted scenes from an interview was posted on social media. The Serb, visibly relaxed in an off-court indoor setting, was asked what was the one tournament that he would like to win.

He replied that he "has done it all," before breaking into laughter and sarcastically commenting on how "very humble" it was.

"I've done it all, sorry," Djokovic joked. "Very humble!"

The post was hilariously captioned:

"Can't argue with that," read the video post caption.

Djokovic is known to have shared many light-hearted moments with the media and the crowd both on and off-court, including recently at an exhibition match with Nick Kyrgios as a kickoff to the Australian Open on Sunday.

"Lots of fans. Great energy. Great tennis" - Novak Djokovic draws from the crowd's enthusiasm before his Australian Open 2023 campaign

Novak Djokovic poses for selfies at an exhibition match before the Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic recently took on Nick Kyrgios in an exhibition match ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

In a post-match press conference, the World No. 5 expressed his excitement at being back competing in Australia and his gratitude at the warm reception that he received from the crowd.

"Yeah, it was great to be, of course, back in Melbourne and Rod Laver Arena playing with Nick for a great cause in front of the packed stadium. Lots of fans. Great energy. Great tennis," he said. "I'm very grateful for the kind of energy and reception, love and support I got last night."

The 9-time Australian Open champion also played alongside two of the leading men in wheelchair tennis, David Wagner and Australian Heath Davidson, as well as two young junior players. The players looked to be having fun on-court, much to the delight of the crowd.

"I was really glad that we also got to play with the wheelchair tennis champions, as well. I thought it was important to shine the light on them and everything they're doing, which is really heroic. Also some young future stars," he added.

The Serb is in good form having won his first title of the season in Adelaide. Apart from a minor setback from a hamstring injury, he is set to start strong at the Grand Slam tournament.

