"I’ve never felt so hurt, I’ve also never felt so happy" - Bianca Andreescu shares highlights from 2023, looks back on rollercoaster year

Bianca Andreescu recently opened up about her highs and lows of 2023 and revealed what she has learned from them. Andreescu, who has been out of action for months due to a back injury, shared some of her personal and professional moments that shaped her year.

Andreescu, who rose to fame after winning the 2019 US Open, suffered a stress fracture in her back in August 2023, forcing her to withdraw from several tournaments, including the US Open, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, and the Cincinnati Open. She recently announced her withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open, citing her back injury.

Despite the hardships, Andreescu has not lost her optimism and resilience. On Sunday, December 31, she took to Instagram to reflect on her year and share some personal insights and photos with her fans.

In her post, the Canadian shared some of the highlights of her year with her fans, such as playing at different tournaments, enjoying different cuisines, suffering a knee injury, traveling to various places, and spending time with her family and friends.

Along with the photos, Bianca Andreescu posted a screenshot of her notes, where she listed what she has been working on and learning this year. She shared insights into her personal growth, emphasizing self-prioritization. Acknowledging the significance of mental health, she advocated kindness, unity, and the power of stillness for finding answers.

The 23-year-old urged self-compassion and gratitude for each day and emphasized the transformative nature of time. She finished her notes with one of her favorite quotes from Bruce Lee: "As you think, so shall you become."

"I never thought I’d be where I am today at the beginning of the year," she wrote. "I had goals for my career and personal life that just didn’t go the way I thought. It was very saddening at first - thinking I’ve let myself and many other down once again, but like that one person once said… that’s life. This year took so many turns. I’ve never felt so hurt. I’ve also never felt so happy."

"But the one thing that always keeps me going is continuously learning and the saying “everything happens for a reason”. So to end this year I want to share with you the moments where I’ve felt the most joy, sadness, and contentment. Along with a little list of things I’ve been practicing and things that just need to be said. Enjoy :)" Bianca Andreescu added.

A look at Bianca Andreescu's performance in the 2023 season

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 French Open

Bianca Andreescu's journey through the 2023 tennis season unfolds as a tale of resilience and determination to regain her form amidst challenges.

The year began on a challenging note with an early-round defeat at the Adelaide International 1 and Australian Open, setting a less-than-ideal start for the Canadian.

The 23-year-old's campaigns in the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Open concluded in the initial round. At the same time, the Indian Wells and Miami Open saw her progress to the third and fourth rounds, respectively. The Madrid Open and Italian Open marked her exit in the second round.

The Grand Slam events presented a mix of promise and hurdles for Andreescu, with her battling to the third round at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon Championships.

At Roland Garros, she notably secured a victory against Victoria Azarenka in the first round but faced elimination at the hands of Lesia Tsurenko in the third round. Similarly, the Wimbledon Championships witnessed her triumph over Anna Bondar and Anhelina Kalinina in the initial rounds, ultimately succumbing to eventual runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Bianca Andreescu recorded her best performance of the season when she reached the semifinal of the Thailand Open in February, where she was forced to retire against Tsurenko during her second set, due to a shoulder injury.