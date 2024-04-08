“I've been very proud of that rivalry” - Novak Djokovic picks 3 most memorable matches against potential mojito-partner Rafael Nadal

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has said that he is very proud of his rivalry with fellow great Rafael Nadal as he picked three of his most memorable matches against the Spaniard whom he described as a potential mojito partner once they retire from the sport.

The matches are: the finals of the Australian Open in 2012, the finals of Monte-Carlo Masters in 2013 and the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2015. Novak Djokovic has a slight edge over Nadal in their head-to-head encounters (30-29) and in all finals (15-13).

"You know, the rivalry that had the most match-ups against each other and I've been very proud of that rivalry. And I think we can probably appreciate it and reflect on it more once we leave the racquet aside than we can drink a mojito onthe beach and really remember the moments together," Djokovic said in an interview to Eurosport.

Though there were many memorable matches, Novak Djokovic jokingly said that he remembers only the matches he won against Nadal, especially on clay courts, a favorite surface of the Spaniard where he enjoyed near-total dominance against all opponents.

"There are many, but the one that I have to remember the one that I won. Australian Open finals that went almost six hours in 2012. And of course, the first time I won against him on clay here (Monte-Carlo Masters) in Monaco finals 2013," Djokovic said in his interview ahead of his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign.

The Serb vividly remembered the first time he won a match against Nadal at the French Open where the Spaniard has won a record 14 titles. He also pointed out that he lost a lot of matches against Nadal on clay.

"And the first time I won against him in Roland Garros as well. I think it was 2014 or 15. So, I picked those three. But, you know, I lost way more times against him on clay," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic was fascinated by the number of times they played against each other calling it an amazing record.

"But we had I think we almost played more than 50 times or something like this. I mean, it's amazing. Amazing," he said.

Novak Djokovic trails Rafael Nadal at Major finals due to poor French Open record

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win against Rafael Nadal at the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2015

Novak Djokovic trails Rafael Nadal in their overall head-to-head encounters at Grand Slam finals due to his poor record against the Spaniard at the French Open. Nadal has a positive win record against Djokovic in Grand Slam finals (5-4).

The Serb lost all the three French Open finals against Nadal (in 2012, 2014 and 2020). But Djokovic dominated Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, at the Australian Open, his favorite tournament, where he has won a record 10 titles. He has a 2-0 record in finals at the Australian Open.

Nadal has a positive winning record against Djokovic at the US Open. The Spaniard won two out of three finals at the US Open. Djokovic won the lone final they contested at Wimbledon.

