"I cannot wait to return" - Simona Halep exults after winning CAS appeal against 'scandalous accusations' levied on her by ITIA in doping saga

Simona Halep was delighted by the Tuesday verdict by CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), wherein her four-year doping suspension was reduced to just nine months.

Earlier last year, the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) accused Halep of intentionally violating tennis' anti-doping programme after she tested positive for Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open. Halep, however, claimed innocence, and took the appeal to CAS, hoping to get a reduced sentence.

CAS has now ruled in her favor, meaning the two-time Grand Slam champion can return to action with immediate effect. Her suspension would have run its course by July 2023 according to the new ruling, allowing her the chance to make a comeback to the tour whenever she sees fit next.

Speaking to the BBC about the verdict, Halep admitted that her faith in the process was "tested" by the scandalous accusations levelled against her and that she was intimidated by the "seemingly unlimited" resources aligned against her. Regardless, the Romanian was glad to survive the ordeal and get the chance to get back in the sport sooner rather than later.

“My faith in the process was tested by the scandalous accusations that were levelled against me, and by the seemingly unlimited resources that were aligned against me. I cannot wait to return to the tour," Halep said.

ITIA awaiting full verdict from CAS in Simona Halep case, will review it thoroughly before deciding next course of action

Meanwhile, the ITIA has responded to CAS' ruling, stating that it respects the outcome of Simona Halep's appeal. At the same time, CEO Karen Moorhose, in a statement, stated that the organization will wait for CAS to release the full verdict and make a thorough review of it before deciding their next course of action.

"An essential element of the anti-doping process is a player’s ability to appeal, and the ITIA respects both their right to do so, and the outcome. The ITIA awaits the full reasoned decision and will review it thoroughly in due course," Moorhouse said.

Halep was last in action at the 2022 US Open, where she faced a first-round exit against Daria Snigur. The prolonged absence since then means the former World No. 1 is currently unranked on the WTA Tour.

While Halep has not communicated the exact date of return yet, she can make a comeback as early as the Miami Open at the end of the month, should she feel the need to do so.