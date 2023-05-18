"I don't wanna be here, I am not prepared to that" - Tennis fans devastated over Rafael Nadal announcing 2024 as possible last season

Rafael Nadal made a heartbreaking announcement by announcing that he will stop playing for a certain period and that 2024 will possibly be his final year on the professional tennis tour.

He also confirmed that he will miss the upcoming French Open due to his ongoing injury, marking the first time the Spaniard has missed the tournament since 2004, having won it 14 times.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner held a press conference on Wednesday (May 18) to break the news, saying:

"The injury I suffered in Australia has not evolved as expected. I have lost goals along the way. Roland Garros becomes impossible. I will not be able to be there after many years and with what it means this appointment for me."

He added:

"If I keep playing right now, I don't think I'll be able to be there next year . My intention is for next year [2024] to be my last and to be able to play the tournaments I want to say goodbye to those who have marked me."

Rafael Nadal's announcement devastated tennis fans, and they expressed their sorrow on Twitter. One user admitted that they are not prepared for the possibility of the Spaniard not playing on the tennis tour after next year.

"So many info to process. Nadal will be out of top 100 after Roland Garros. Next year will be his last year as tennis player. I don't wanna be here, for real. I'm not prepared to that," the user wrote.

João Pinto 🎾 @joaopintoatp So many info to process.



-Nadal will be out of top 100 after Roland Garros

- Next year will be his last year as tennis player



I don't wanna be here, for real. I'm not prepared to that...

Tennis journalist Mario Boccardi said it was a "sad day" to learn that the Spaniard's career was coming to an end and hoped that he would be able to enjoy his remaining tournaments.

"Not gonna lie, it's a sad day. He has literally made the history of this sport and it's painful to hear that such a legendary career is very much close to the end. I just hope that he's going to be able to enjoy his next and last tournaments," he wrote.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17



He has literally made the history of this sport and it's painful to hear that such a legendary career is very much close to the end



I just hope that he's going to be able to enjoy his next and last tournaments 🏼

Another user, understandably, was also devastated by the news and wrote:

"Can we stop the year right now until Nadal announces that he can play Roland Garros? I don't wanna to get to 2024. I don't wanna suffer just like I has suffered with Federer."

João Pinto 🎾 @joaopintoatp Can we stop the year right now until Nadal announces that he can play Roland Garros?



I don't wanna to get to 2024. I don't wanna suffer just like I has suffered with Federer...

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Tennis Puneet 🎾 📚 @TennisPuneet Absolutely gutted that Rafa Nadal will probable NEVER ever play Djokovic on hard court again.



We were robbed for sure. For the past few years Absolutely gutted that Rafa Nadal will probable NEVER ever play Djokovic on hard court again.We were robbed for sure. For the past few years

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Not everyone gets the finish they want in their careers but Rafael Nadal's body is in debt to him with the amount of injuries he's had. Hopefully it allows him just one more go around. Not everyone gets the finish they want in their careers but Rafael Nadal's body is in debt to him with the amount of injuries he's had. Hopefully it allows him just one more go around.

Catherine Singson @CatherineSS02 @TennisTV @RafaelNadal Roland Garros will never be the same without Rafa.. We'll miss you. I pray that you recover and play one last time for yourself and your fans.... @TennisTV @RafaelNadal Roland Garros will never be the same without Rafa.. We'll miss you. I pray that you recover and play one last time for yourself and your fans.... ❤️

👋 @wintersun1111 @TennisTV @RafaelNadal Oh my god. I feared this day and it’s come. Tennis will never be the same without Rafa and Roger #nadal @TennisTV @RafaelNadal Oh my god. I feared this day and it’s come. Tennis will never be the same without Rafa and Roger #nadal 😭😭😭

Carolina @_caroliinaa03_ twitter.com/tennistv/statu… Tennis TV @TennisTV No Roland-Garros

No Rafa for the next few months



See you back on court when you’re ready, No Roland-GarrosNo Rafa for the next few monthsSee you back on court when you’re ready, @RafaelNadal 😔 No Roland-Garros💔 No Rafa for the next few monthsSee you back on court when you’re ready, @RafaelNadal https://t.co/zW4jKiB7xq I’m not ready to accept this I’m not ready to accept this😭 twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Rafael Nadal will drop outside the ATP Top 100

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 3.

Rafael Nadal will miss his most dominant major for the first time in 19 years and will drop out of the ATP Top 100 after losing 2,000 ranking points as the defending champion.

His absence from the French Open will also pave the way for his arch-rival Novak Djokovic to surpass him in the Grand Slam count. Both players currently hold 22 Grand Slam titles each.

