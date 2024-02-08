Novak Djokovic has opened up on his character in ATP's recent parody skit video. The video shows a host of ATP players, including Djokovic, Casper Ruud, and Andy Murray, as it portrays them as fictional characters instead of real people.

It presents Djokovic as a character played by 'Bert Critchley', who delves deep into the approach behind playing the role of the 24-time Grand Slam champion. The Serb starts his part in the skit as Critchley, who talks about his experience of being a part of the 'ATP seasons' for over a decade.

Djokovic is heard saying:

"Well I've been part of this show for 16, 17 years or 'ATP seasons' as we call them."

Next, he talks about his 'character' and how he strives to present it beyond his 'achievements' in tennis.

"Something that I'm really trying to evoke with this Novak character is not just the performance and the achievements, but a bit more of an essence, a bit more personality."

The Serb also provides insights into what he does to make the character relatable.

"I try to have people relate to him. I want to bring truth to Novak, you know, what is he thinking? What is he feeling? What would motivate him if he was a real person?"

Towards the end of the skit, 'Critchley' spoke about the difficulties of playing the character of Novak Djokovic.

"Not easy, but you know...it works", he said.

A look at Novak Djokovic's unconvincing 2024 Australian Open campaign

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 13

Having won the Australian Open 10 times in the past, Novak Djokovic was the overwhelming favorite to win it for a record-extending 11th time. The Serb went into the 2024 edition as the defending champion as well.

However, for most of the tournament, the World No. 1 looked far from his best. During the first week, he played with a bout of cold. 18-year-old Dino Prizmic gave Djokovic a scare in the first round itself, but the Serb won 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4.

In the second round, Alexei Popyrin gave him a respectable challenge but Djokovic prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3. The next two rounds proved relatively straightforward for him as he downed both Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Adrian Mannarino in straight sets. Defeating Mannarino also helped Djokovic equal Roger Federer's record of reaching 58 quarterfinals at Grand Slams.

Taylor Fritz produced some world-class tennis against the Serb in the quarterfinals. However, it was not enough as the latter reached the quarter-final after a hard-fought 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win.

Ultimately though, the defending champion was ousted by eventual Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner in the semis. Djokovic was uncharacteristically error-prone throughout the match, and the rampant Sinner took full advantage, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3.

