"I don't want to end at just one" - Ambitious Coco Gauff eager to add to Grand Slam tally after US Open heroics

2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff recently expressed her commitment to achieving many more landmarks in her career.

The 19-year-old has been the player to beat on the WTA tour this year. After winning the 2023 ASB Classic in January in commanding fashion, Gauff had a quiet time on the circuit for a few months. She then hit a rich vein of form in August, going on an absolute tear during the North American hardcourt swing.

Gauff won the 2023 Washington Open without dropping a single set. Even though she didn't taste title victory in her next tournament at Montreal, the teen kept working hard and soon reaped the rewards.

The American proceeded to win her first-ever WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati, before following it up with a triumph at the 2023 US Open against all odds. The World No. 3 has evidently gotten too accustomed to winning, going by her recent comments during a press conference at this week's China Open.

Gauff shared that she didn't feel like reveling in her glory after winning her maiden Major title in New York. She said that she had the desire towin more Grand Slam tournaments in the future.

"I think maybe because my eagerness and my ambition is so high, I don't want to end at just one Slam. I don't feel any different. The first couple days I did, then once I got home, I was like, 'Okay, it's back to normal,'" the 19-year-old said.

Coco Gauff looking to continue her unbeaten run at China Open 2023

Coco Gauff celebrates at the 2023 US Open

For academic purposes, Coco Gauff has won 18 of her last 19 tour-level matches. More importantly, the teen prodigy is currently on a 12-match winning streak. She will be looking to further extend her unbeaten run when she opens her campaign in Beijing next week.

Gauff will be going up against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the WTA 1000 event in China. The World No. 4 is the firm favourite to win this match comfortably. She is not only the more in-form player, but also beat the World No. 21 handily during their last encounter at the 2023 Berlin Open.

The third seed could then face tour veteran Petra Martic in the second round of the tournament. If she can navigate through her first two matches, she will most likely take on 16th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the last eight in Beijing.