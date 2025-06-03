"I want to be an example to my son" - Lorenzo Musetti credits family life for pushing him to be a better tennis player after run to French Open SF

Lorenzo Musetti recorded his second Major semifinal appearance at the 2025 French Open as he defeated 15th-seeded Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Tuesday (June 3). Following his victory, the Italian attributed the birth of his son Ludovico to his recent success.

Ad

Musetti was taken to four sets for the third consecutive time during his campaign in Paris this fortnight on Tuesday. The 23-year-old split the first two sets of his last-eight bout with his American opponent before toughing out a third set that lasted nearly an hour. It was one-way traffic for the eighth seed from this point onwards as he eventually won the match 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in two hours and 50 minutes.

Ad

Trending

During his post-match on-court interview, Lorenzo Musetti disclosed how welcoming his son Ludovico with girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri had been a huge turning point in his life. According to the World No. 7, the moment made him "want to be an example" for not only his son but all of his young fans around the world.

"Having a family is a really big responsibility. I want to be an example for my son. Not just for my son, for the fans, for kids that dream of becoming tennis players. When I was a kid I was one of them," Lorenzo Musetti said during his on-court interview after reaching French Open SFs. "I was looking the same at their age. I wanna be an example. I put some things in order off court."

Ad

"There’s a lot to do still. But there’s still room for improvement. Really really happy to be in the semis for the first time," he added.

Musetti also reached the semifinal at Wimbledon last year, where he was denied in straight sets by seven-time titlist Novak Djokovic. At this year's French Open, the Italian will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or 12th-seeded Tommy Paul to vie for a place in his first-ever Major final.

Ad

Lorenzo Musetti makes heartfelt admission: "I enjoy my time with my family: they are always with me in my heart"

During his on-court interview, Lorenzo Musetti further admitted that his approach towards his tennis career had significantly changed since he was blessed with baby Ludovico last March.

"My approach to things is more professional, not only on the pitch, but also when I train and in my free time," Musetti said. "I enjoy my time with my family: they are always with me, in my heart. This victory is for them."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Lorenzo Musetti's one-year-old son won many fans' hearts at the Italian Open last month as he crashed the Italian's interview following his Round-of-64 win. The couple recently announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child, much to the tennis community's delight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More