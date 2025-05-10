  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Italian Open 2025
  • WATCH: Lorenzo Musetti's son Ludovico crashes his interview in adorable scenes at Italian Open

WATCH: Lorenzo Musetti's son Ludovico crashes his interview in adorable scenes at Italian Open

By Rishi D'Souza
Modified May 10, 2025 06:09 GMT
Lorenzo Musetti with his son Ludovico. Source: Getty
Lorenzo Musetti with his son Ludovico. Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti had a cute visitor during an interview at the Italian Open as his one-year-old son Ludovico made a surprise appearance when the Italian was on air. Musetti is seeded eighth at the clay-court tournament and will take on the USA’s Brandon Nakashima in the second round on Sunday, May 11.

Ad

Musetti made a comprehensive start to his campaign at the Italian Open as he dispatched Finland’s Otto Virtanen 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round. Musetti, ranked ninth in the world, has been in good form over the last month as he beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur at the Monte Carlo Masters before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

He followed that up by reaching the semifinals of the Madrid Open, where he once again defeated de Minaur before being undone by Jack Draper in the last-four stage. The Italian will hope to continue his good run on clay as he continues to hunt for his maiden Grand Slam title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Musetti was doing an interview with Tennis Channel after his win against Virtanen when his toddler son, Ludovico, was cooing in the background. The little one went on to make an appearance on the camera, and even went for the mic as Musetti said, “he wants the mic!”

You can watch the adorable video here:

Ad

Musetti has been in a long-term relationship with Veronica Confalonieri since 2022, and the couple welcomed their son in March 2024.

When Lorenzo Musetti’s son “became his assistant coach”

Lorenzo Musetti and his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Getty
Lorenzo Musetti and his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti is often accompanied by Veronica Confalonieri and their son Ludovico on the Tour. The duo were by his side to cheer him on when he reached his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Ad

Back in March, Confalonieri, who has been travelling with their son through this season, had shared an adorable video of Ludovico watching his father play. One of Musetti’s team members was holding Ludovico behind the baseline as the toddler intently watched his father play on the court and Confalonieri funnily referred to the toddler as his "assistant coach".

The couple recently celebrated their son’s first birthday with a wholesome post on Instagram with the caption.

Ad
“1 anno 🎂 15.03 Sei la parte più bella di noi”

Musetti had also recently spoken about how becoming a father helped him claim more responsibility and become a better player on the court.

About the author
Rishi D'Souza

Rishi D'Souza

Current sports journalist, former tennis player.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications