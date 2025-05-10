WATCH: Lorenzo Musetti's son Ludovico crashes his interview in adorable scenes at Italian Open

Lorenzo Musetti had a cute visitor during an interview at the Italian Open as his one-year-old son Ludovico made a surprise appearance when the Italian was on air. Musetti is seeded eighth at the clay-court tournament and will take on the USA’s Brandon Nakashima in the second round on Sunday, May 11.

Musetti made a comprehensive start to his campaign at the Italian Open as he dispatched Finland’s Otto Virtanen 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round. Musetti, ranked ninth in the world, has been in good form over the last month as he beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur at the Monte Carlo Masters before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

He followed that up by reaching the semifinals of the Madrid Open, where he once again defeated de Minaur before being undone by Jack Draper in the last-four stage. The Italian will hope to continue his good run on clay as he continues to hunt for his maiden Grand Slam title.

Musetti was doing an interview with Tennis Channel after his win against Virtanen when his toddler son, Ludovico, was cooing in the background. The little one went on to make an appearance on the camera, and even went for the mic as Musetti said, “he wants the mic!”

You can watch the adorable video here:

Musetti has been in a long-term relationship with Veronica Confalonieri since 2022, and the couple welcomed their son in March 2024.

When Lorenzo Musetti’s son “became his assistant coach”

Lorenzo Musetti and his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti is often accompanied by Veronica Confalonieri and their son Ludovico on the Tour. The duo were by his side to cheer him on when he reached his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Back in March, Confalonieri, who has been travelling with their son through this season, had shared an adorable video of Ludovico watching his father play. One of Musetti’s team members was holding Ludovico behind the baseline as the toddler intently watched his father play on the court and Confalonieri funnily referred to the toddler as his "assistant coach".

The couple recently celebrated their son’s first birthday with a wholesome post on Instagram with the caption.

“1 anno 🎂 15.03 Sei la parte più bella di noi”

Musetti had also recently spoken about how becoming a father helped him claim more responsibility and become a better player on the court.

