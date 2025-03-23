Lorenzo Musetti & girlfriend Veronica's son Ludovico turns 'assistant coach' in adorable training glimpse from Miami Open

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri shared an adorable glimpse of the Italian's training being watched on by their one-year-old son Ludovico. The family is present in Miami to cheer the World No. 16 as he hopes to turn the season around at the Miami Open.

Ad

Musetti began his campaign at the Masters 1000 event in Miami with a strong comeback win. He received a bye in the first round and faced Quentin Halys in the second. After going down 3-6 in the first set, the Italian mounted a comeback to win the next two sets 7-6(4), 7-5.

As Musetto trained ahead of his third-round match, Musetti's girlfriend Confalonieri, who has been traveling with the Italian and their son this season on tour, shared a cute video from training. One of Musetti's team members was spotted holding Ludovico as he watched his father play some shots.

Ad

Trending

Confalonieri, who works as a graphic designer for Sky Sports Italy, captioned the video:

"Assistant coach"

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @veronica.confalonieri)

The couple recently celebrated their son's first birthday. Sharing an image of the pair adoring their child, they captioned the post:

Ad

"1 year 🎂 15.03... You are the most beautiful part of us... LoVe(L)u ❤️♾️"

Ad

Musetti even admitted a few months ago that the birth of his child has helped him become a better player on the court.

Lorenzo Musetti claimed "responsibility" from the birth of his son Ludovico helped him get better as a player as well

Lorenzo Musetti at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri's son was born in March 2024. The Italian had one of his best seasons on tour that year winning the Paris Olympics bronze medal and helping his nation win the Davis Cup title.

Ad

In November 2024, speaking to Tennis Channel, Musetti talked about how Ludovico's birth helped him improve as a player.

"With the birth of my of my son, Ludovico, that gave me a lot of responsibility on also Lorenzo 'the player' and not just of the 'figure of the father'," Musetti said. "So definitely in in that terms, I think I I improved a lot."

Ad

"Even if I think I have to do more and that will bring me probably even more results," he added.

Currently, Musetti holds a 6-3 record this season after his Miami Open second-round win. The Italian is hoping to turn around a season that has been hit by injuries and early exits. Up next, he will take on Felix Auger-Alliassime in the third round in Miami. Whoever wins, will face either fourth seed Novak Djokovic or Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the Round of 16 of the Masters 1000 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback