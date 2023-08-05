"I don't want to be a full-time coach" - Venus Williams rules out career in tennis post-retirement in favour of 'exploring other things in life'

Venus Williams recently shared her thoughts on coaching in the future. Williams admitted to loving the opportunity to spend time on tennis courts with beginners; however, she also said that she does not wish to become a full-time tennis coach.

Venus Williams has had such an illustrious career that any young tennis mind would love to have her in their corner to guide them. It’s not just the haul of trophies that is impressive about her career but also a variety of aspects like getting success at a young age, staying physically and mentally strong and her highly commendable longevity in the sport.

With seven singles Grand Slam titles and a 14 women's doubles Majors to her name, Venus Williams is one of those stalwarts of the sport who instantly inspires awe amongst players and fans alike. Unfortunately, it seems like no young player is going to get Venus Williams as a full-time coach.

The American revealed in her Q&A session on YouTube that she would not take up a coaching role full-time since she has spent most of her life in the sport and would like to explore other things in life. At the same time, the former World No. 1 admitted that she would love to give advice to younger players.

“Yes. I do not want to be a full time tennis coach because I’ve spent so much time on tennis and it’s really important to explore other things in life. But I would love to give advice to anyone who wants it and spend some time on the court with young people. And I actually love spending time on the court with beginners,” Williams said.

Venus Williams gives advice on tackling tie breakers

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Right after the question about coaching, Venus Williams addressed a query on tie-breakers, giving an insight into what she would be like as a coach. Giving advice on how to approach a tie breaker, she stressed on how important it is to get the first serve in so as to avoid even attempting a second serve.

She suggested picking a favorite spot, keeping a nice and big target and getting the first serve in and being aggressive but in a measured manner.

“So once you start losing match tie breakers, it can start to get into your head. So what’s important in a match tie breaker? First serve in, so that way if you’re a little nervous, a little tight, you’re not worried about hitting a second serve. So pick your favorite spot. If it’s a forehand just serve to the forehand."

"A nice big target like the body. Super important so that way you can take the pressure off of having to hit a second serve. Also, figure out your favorite shots and what your patterns are. Nice big targets but what’s also important in a tie breaker is you still have to be aggressive but it can be measured aggression," Williams said.

Venus Williams then went on to say that players have to take it one point at a time in a tie-breaker instead of thinking about the previous or upcoming points.

“And also, one point at a time; don’t think about the future, don;t think about the past. Just think about that one point. And you say, “ I just want this point.” And then when you get to the next one, “I just want that point”. And it’s one by one by one and then when you get to the end, hopefully you’ve won it,” she added.

