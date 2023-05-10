According to Venus Williams, if she hadn't been an athlete, she would have landed in the arts somehow.

Venus Williams is a former World No. 1, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and two mixed doubles titles. Along with her sister Serena Williams, Venus revolutionized women's tennis with her powerful and aggressive playing style.

In an interview with PAPERMAG, Williams spoke about her passion for art and design, and how that translated into her involvement with the fine art world. Venus shared that she went to various art, fashion schools, and interior design schools.

"If I hadn't been an athlete, I would have landed in the arts somehow," Venus Williams said. "It's hard to say what would have happened but that's how it feels in my heart. I went to lots of art schools. I went to fashion school. I went to interior design school. I was always in school."

"In terms of getting involved with the fine art world, I had a lawyer who unfortunately passed, and he was a friend of our family for so long and I asked him how to get involved. His sons are great artists and they started showing me around," she added.

Despite being busy with her athletic career, Williams always found time for learning. She stated that she had so many art books in her house that she had to move them to her office.

"I have so many art books in my house and have to transfer them to my office because I need more space to hold them," Venus Williams said.

"I'm still learning today but I love being around it" Venus WIllims on diving into the art world

F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Williams also spoke about how she got involved with the fine art world through a lawyer who was a friend of her family.

"In terms of getting involved with the fine art world, I had a lawyer who unfortunately passed, and he was a friend of our family for so long and I asked him how to get involved. His sons are great artists and they started showing me around. I went through a process of diving in. I'm still learning today, but I love being around it," Venus Williams said.

Venus Williams and her love for the arts has been evident in her designs for V Starr, where she combines her passion for interior design with her love for art. She has also curated several exhibitions, including 'Tennis and Art' at the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health in New York.

Venus has shown that her creativity extends beyond the tennis court. She continues to inspire others to pursue their passions outside of their primary careers.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes