Former World No. 1 Venus Williams graced the cover of Paper Magazine's May edition. In the accompanying spread, Williams delves into her latest project - co-curating the childhood home of late Blues singer, Nina Simone, alongside conceptual artist Adam Pendleton.

Williams partnered with the National Trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and is leading a fundraising campaign to restore and safeguard Simone's childhood home.

To kick off the fundraising efforts, Williams and Pendleton will be hosting an exclusive art auction, which will be available online from May 11-22. The auction will culminate in a ticketed gala at the prestigious Pace Gallery in Manhattan on May 20. The online auction will be conducted by the esteemed Sotheby's.

On the magazine cover, Venus Williams looked absolutely stunning in a variety of stylish and sleek dresses, expertly paired with chunky shoes and sleek jewelry. Her electric turquoise hair added a pop of color to the already striking ensembles. Williams also sported long nails which were perfectly matched with her vibrant hair color.

Venus Williams jokes about not having received any prize money in a while

Venus Williams at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic

Venus Williams recently made a lighthearted comment about her lack of prize money from winning tennis tournaments in recent times.

Williams kicked off her 2023 season with a victory over Katie Volynets at the Auckland Open. Unfortunately, she was unable to maintain her momentum and ultimately withdrew from the WTA 250 event shortly thereafter.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion answered some interesting questions from her fans in a recent Q&A. She joked about not winning any prize money when a fan expressed curiosity about how the prize money is deposited in a player's personal account.

"Honestly, I don't know, haven't had any prize money in a while so..." Venus Williams said in her Q&A.

Williams was also set to participate in the 2023 Australian Open, but she sustained a hamstring injury while in Auckland. The American faces a long spell on the sidelines as she tries to regain full fitness.

However, Williams has been keeping herself occupied by promoting her various businesses and sharing her knowledge of leading a healthy lifestyle on social media.

When asked about the approach a player should have during match point, Williams mentioned that "going for it" is a better option than waiting for the opposing player to make a mistake.

"Always go for it. Now going for it doesn't mean play a short that is ridiculous. You can play smart and go for it. So be smart, don't wait for it to come, take it," Williams said.

