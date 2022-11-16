"I don't want to go into discussion" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz securing the year-ending No. 1 rank

Novak Djokovic has no qualms about Carlos Alcaraz securing the year-ending No. 1 rank, stressing the Spaniard deserves the laurel in his recent press conference.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion would likely have fought for the position had he not been barred from participating in the Australian Open and US open. Even though he won the Wimbledon, no ranking points were awarded for it this year.

Speaking to the press after beating Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday, Djokovic said that Carlos Alcaraz achieved the year-end No. 1 ranking fair and square:

"He [Carlos Alcaraz] deserves it. No doubt about it. I don't want to go into discussion what if I played less or more, whatever. It is what it is. Reality is that he's No. 1. He deserves to be there. He won a Slam. He won many matches in tournaments."

He continued to heap praise on the teenager, and described Alcaraz as a good brand ambassador for tennis:

"He's I think a great new face and a player for our sport. He's a very nice guy. Works very hard. Has a good team of people around him. Represents himself and tennis in a good way. I find only the positive things to say about him."

Carlos Alcaraz created history on Tuesday by becoming the youngest player and the first teenager to secure the year-end No. 1 rank.

"It's such a nice feeling to have my family, both of my children along with my wife, watching from the first to last point" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic with wife Jelena Djokovic during the 2020 Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic's ruthless performance against Andrey Rublev was witnessed live by his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara at the Pala Alpitour. According to the 21-time Major champion, this was the first time that both his children and wife sat through an entire match, a feeling he described as "nice."

"I mean, it's such a nice feeling to have my family, both of my children along with my wife, watching from the first to last point. I think this is the first match that that happened," Novak Djokovic said.

Elaborating on his son's connection with tennis, the nine-time Australian Open champion also revealed how his son Stefan loves his varied involvement with the sport:

"Obviously my son playing tennis, he's eight years old now, he's aware of what is happening, who is who. He just loves going around, getting signatures, playing some tennis, assisting Goran with the ball picking, then coaching on the warmup sessions and training sessions when I'm on the court (smiling)."

The five-time ATP Finals champion admitted that having his family by his side in Turin has come as a welcome boost to his morale both on and off the court.

"It's not something that I'm used to, that normally happens. It has been really affecting me in a great way this week. I've been enjoying myself so much on the court with my children. Of course, off the court as well," the Serb continued.

