"I don't want to jinx few things" - Elina Svitolina jokes about not wanting husband Gael Monfils to attend her Wimbledon matches

In a thrilling match on Centre Court on Tuesday, Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina defeated world No. 1 Iga Swiatek to extend her incredible run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She has thus reached the semi-finals of the grass-court Major.

Svitolina, who defeated Victoria Azarenka in the previous round, staged a remarkable comeback to win the first set 7-5 against Swiatek. The Pole fought back to win the second set through a tie-breaker 7-6(5), before Svitolina defeated the four-time Major winner by winning the final set, 6-2.

The Ukrainian star, a former Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2019, will next compete against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a spot in Saturday's title clash.

Following her victory, Elina Svitolina was asked in the press conference if her husband Gael Monfils would attend her semi-final, or final, if she advances.

The Ukrainian jokingly replied that she doesn't want to jinx things for herself, and Monfils is content at home with their daughter Skai, preparing for the upcoming US swing.

"I wouldn't want to change so much the things. I'm not really superstitious, but I don't want to jinx few things (smiling)," Svitolina said.

"He's happy at home. He's watching from home with Skai and with my parents as well. He has his routines as well before my match. He's also right now recovering and getting ready for the US swing. It's okay. I let him stay at home for now," she added.

"Going to be a tough challenge for me" - Elina Svitolina on playing Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals

Elina Svitolina pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

When asked if she is certain of winning the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Elina Svitolina laughed and said she is taking it one match at a time. She reminded everyone that there are still two matches left to win the trophy.

"You crazy (laughter)? Well, I don't think so much about it, well, until you told me this. I take one match at a time. I know that there is few matches left to get that trophy," Svitolina said.

She added:

"But, yeah, I don't want to think so much about this because you need to break down everything to small pieces. I want tomorrow to practice, to work on few tactical things for my upcoming match, then play that match."

Svitolina added that her semifinal opponent Marketa Vondrousova is a tough one to beat and that the challenge will be difficult for her. This is why she doesn't want to jump to the conclusion that she will play in the final.

"Marketa, she's a tough opponent. Is going to be a tough challenge for me. That's why I don't want to rush and think about I might be playing a final, might not play the final," Elina Svitolina said.

