"I want to move like that; play like that... I definitely tried" - How Serena Williams addressed Rafael Nadal's retirement

Serena Williams was overwhelmed with emotion as Spanish icon Rafael Nadal bid his farewell to professional tennis at the Davis Cup Finals. The 23-time Grand Slam champion hailed Nadal's career as one of the most iconic in the sport.

Nadal announced his decision to retire after the Davis Cup Finals in October 2024, claiming he had been unable to play at his full potential in the last two years due to his injury issues. The 38-year-old faced the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in the last professional match of his career, losing in straight sets as Spain was eliminated from the competition.

Nadal was in tears before the start of the match while standing for the national anthem in front of the home crowd in Malaga. The 22-time Grand Slam champion noted in his farewell speech that he didn't want to retire yet but his body no longer allowed him to play at the top level.

Trending

Serena Williams was emotional about Nadal's retirement and explained how inspired she was by the Spaniard's athleticism when he first rose to international fame in 2004.

"Rafael Nadal, oh my god those two names are just such names of legends, inspiration, and so much power. I've always admired Rafa and loved what he has done since he first came on the scene with those incredibly long shorts which I thought was so cool and so stylish. Obviously, I loved the fashion, his power and his arms. I loved the strength he had in his arms. I was like, 'Wow that's so cool and inspiring.' Talk about fitness. I just think he is one of the most amazing, most iconic tennis players to ever, ever be seen," she said.

Expand Tweet

The former World No.1 claimed she was inspired to play in the same era as Nadal and had always tried to replicate his playing style, which she was a fan of and had studied extensively.

"To play in the same breath, in the same stage, in the same time as Rafa was obviously very inspiring to me. And I would also look at his matches and be like I want to move like that, I want to play like that and I didn't always do it but I definitely tried. He was someone that I would study his film and say, 'how can I be like Rafa?' So many people always wanted to figure out how they can be Rafa and no one could," Serena Williams added.

Williams further hailed the 38-year-old as one of the most humble people she had come across, adding that she will always miss watching Nadal make those beautiful plays on the court.

Serena Williams once named her dog in honor of Rafael Nadal

French Open Tennis. Roland-Garros 2021. - Serena Williams passes Rafael Nadal in practice (Image: Getty)

Serena Williams has been a long-time admirer of Rafael Nadal, and the fandom once led the American to name her beloved Yorkshire Terrier in his honor. The 43-year-old named the dog Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal and has frequently shared his glimpses on Instagram. The dog has its own official Instagram account with over 13,000 followers.

Explaining her decision in a press conference in 2022, she said:

"I've always been a Rafa fan. I named my dog after him. He's so cute. I miss the little guy."

Williams and Nadal are two of only five tennis players in history to have won the Career Gold Slam. The pair share an incredible 45 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here