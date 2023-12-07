"I want people to play like me" - Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci recalls her 'epic' comment during interview as an 11-year-old

Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci recently recounted the story of his former ward's interview, during which she gave a rather inspiring answer to one of the questions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, December 7, Rick Macci looked back fondly as he called Williams' answer "epic" while giving her a new, witty nickname "The Compton Crusher".

"The MOST EPIC ANSWER Ever gave as a kid in an interview was at age 12 when asked who do You want to play like someday? With no hesitation or Delay right from her championship heart, the Compton Crusher said and I quote I WANT PEOPLE TO PLAY LIKE ME SOMEDAY!"

For the uninitiated, Rick Macci is a player-turned-coach who coached Serena Williams and her elder sister Venus in Compton during the early 1990s.

Serena Williams won 23 Major titles during her long and illustrious career. The American also won countless other laurels on the WTA tour during her heyday, establishing herself as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the sport. While Williams' power-packed game was one of the keys to her success, her relentless drive was perhaps even more pivotal to her longevity and domination on the court.

The old interview of Serena Williams as an 11-year-old referenced by Rick Macci above serves as testimony to her drive. When asked by the interviewer about which player she would like to emulate on the court, Serena Williams replied:

"Well, I’d like other people to be like me."

Serena Williams has been enjoying life after retiring from tennis last year

Serena Williams hits a forehand at the 2019 French Open

Serena Williams has been having a ball since hanging up the racket last year. The 42-year-old recently gave birth to her second daughter Adira River Ohanian in August.

The American also likes vlogging her home life with her husband Alexis and first daughter Olympia. Apart from her hobbies, she manages her independent clothing line "S by Serena" and her venture capital firm "Serena Ventures" as well.

Williams also recently turned heads at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, where she was presented the 'Fashion Icon' award. The American being honored for her fashion choices was justified, given how she has worn some of the most iconic outfits in tennis history.

The 23-time Major winner's final match came against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Williams 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in the third round at Flushing Meadows.

