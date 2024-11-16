"I want a photo with the baby" - Rafael Nadal receives heartwarming request from Billie Jean King as duo meet in Malaga ahead of Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal met Billie Jean King in Malaga during a practice session ahead of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. The American tennis icon had a heartwarming request for the Spaniard—she wanted a photo with Nadal's two-year-old son.

Nadal is in Malaga to represent Spain at the Davis Cup Finals next week, marking the final tournament of his illustrious professional career. Meanwhile, King is also in the Spanish city, as the Billie Jean King Cup—the women’s equivalent of the Davis Cup named in her honor—is currently underway.

This overlapping of events brought two iconic figures in tennis together. The official account of the Billie Jean King Cup posted a video of the heartwarming meeting between the tennis legends. Notably, King complimented Nadal saying he was "looking good" and posed for pictures with him.

Moreover, the 80-year-old was interested in clicking a picture with the 22-time Grand Slam champion's two-year-old son. She said:

"I want a photo with the baby."

Notably, Nadal's son has been spotted with his mother Maria Perello regularly on tour this year. The mother-son duo has been a constant support for the Spaniard in his final year. They are also present in Malaga to cheer on the 38-year-old for the final time on court in his professional career.

"So special" - Billie Jean King reflects on meeting Rafael Nadal ahead of his retirement

Billie Jean King presents Rafael Nadal with the 2022 French Open trophy (Image: Getty)

Billie Jean King took to her X account and shared an image with Rafael Nadal from their meeting on-court in Malaga. The 80-year-old described the meeting as "special."

"So special to spend a little time with 22x Grand Slam champion @RafaelNadal as he prepares for @DavisCup, the last official event of his incredible career," she wrote on X.

Nadal landed in Malaga on Thursday, November 14, amid much fanfare and participated in his first practice ahead of the team event. He will be joined by Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Marcel Granollers in the Spanish squad.

The 38-year-old boasts an impressive legacy at the Davis Cup, with a stellar 37-5 record across both singles and doubles matches. His contributions have been pivotal in helping Spain secure four titles, starting with his debut victory in 2004 and most recently in 2019, the last time he competed in the tournament.

Nadal will attempt to help Spain win the event again next week when they take on the Netherlands led by Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals.

