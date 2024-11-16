Iga Swiatek has shed light on her private conversation with Paula Badosa after their clash at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The Pole disclosed that she felt the need to apologize for an incident that took place during the thrilling encounter.

Battling it out for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals, Magda Linette claimed a hard-fought 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4 victory over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo after a three-hour and 51-minute battle. Swiatek then sealed Poland's triumph by beating Badosa 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the tie.

The duo exchanged a heartwarming embrace at the net, with Paula Badosa joking that Iga Swiatek had "ruined" her 27th birthday. The World No. 2 also approached Badosa at her bench afterward, and the pair appeared in high spirits as they conversed.

Swiatek was asked about their interaction in the post-match press conference. While the Pole chose to keep the details private, she explained that she had apologized for a particular incident that took place during the match. However, the 23-year-old disclosed that Badosa had no issues with it at all, and any concern was solely her own.

"Well, not really. It was, like, only between us. But I wanted to apologize for something that happened during the match. She was totally fine with it, like, probably was only in my head," Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek also shared that she had expressed her delight at seeing the Spaniard compete at such a high level after her injury-plagued 2023 season, hoping that they would meet in a Grand Slam final soon.

"I just said that I'm happy that she's back and she's playing such good quality. I told her at the end that hopefully we're going to play Grand Slam final soon together," she added.

"It was my best match since I came back after US Open" - Iga Swiatek on 'super intense' battle with Paula Badosa at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Following her win over Paula Badosa, Iga Swiatek humbly refused to take full credit for leading Poland to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, acknowledging Magda Linette's invaluable victory.

"I wouldn’t say I pushed us to the QF. Magda played an amazing match in the morning. We both did it. The whole Polish team. We’re here as team Poland. I’m happy we won a match on Billie Jean King Cup finals," Swiatek said in her post-match interview.

The World No. 2 also reflected on her "super intense" battle with Badosa, deeming it her best match since the US Open and taking satisfaction in her progress under the tutelage of new coach Wim Fissette.

"My match with Paula was super intense. I felt like it was my best match since I came back after US Open. But later she pushed me. There was a lot of pressure. The tiebreak, I knew every point mattered. It went her way, but I knew I could be back in the third set and try to win it for Poland," she added.

Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette, and the Polish team will square off against the Czech Republic in the semifinals of the prestigious team event. If they emerge victorious, they will take on Japan or Italy in the semifinals.

