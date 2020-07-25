I wanted to exchange shirts with Novak Djokovic, says former Argentine player

The trio of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, commonly known as the Big 3, have accounted for 56 of the last 67 Grand Slam titles. Federer leads the pack with 20 Slam titles, while Nadal close behind at 19 and Djokovic just a little further off at 17.

Having also occupied the year-end top ranking every year in the 2004-19 period except 2016, the three have dominated the tennis world like never before. It would be safe to say that Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the three greatest players in the history of tennis.

Despite having destroyed the competition at the top level, the trio have earned thanks from many of their colleagues, including the likes of Stan Wawrinka, for having brought the best out of them. And yesterday, former Argentine player Carlos Berlocq joined the long list of players in acknowledging the Big 3's influence on his career.

The Argentine, in an interview with ESPN Tenis, looked back at some of his matches with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and explained how losing to them was in fact a valuable lesson.

In one particular match against Novak Djokovic, in the US Open 2011 second round, Berlocq was thrashed 6-0, 6-0, 6-2. The Argentine was overwhelmed by the Serb's brilliance that he he asked him for his shirt at the end of the match, to which the World No. 1 happily obliged.

"It doesn't happen all the time (the shirt exchange), though it was a nice idea after our match," the former World No. 37 said. "I wanted to change the shirt with Novak Djokovic, and it was very important. I wanted to change so I go ask him for the shirt."

Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Carlos Berlocq after defeating him

The shirt exchange is a way of showing respect and camaraderie between players in sport, and it was not the first time Novak Djokovic had done it. The Serb had also exchanged shirts with Nikolay Davydenko after one of their matches in 2009.

Berlocq learnt a lot from defeats at the hands of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

After speaking about the shirt exchange, Berlocq talked about some of his other matches with the Big 3 - all of which he lost comprehensively.

During his career, Berlocq had a 4-0 losing record to Rafael Nadal and a 2-0 losing record to Novak Djokovic. He was pummeled 6-0, 6-0, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 in the sets he played against the Serb.

The Argentine also had a 2-0 losing record to Roger Federer, having lost to the Swiss Maestro at the 2013 US Open by the score of 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

Despite never even giving much of a challenge to the Big 3, the Argentine only took away positives from these matches as he said:

"Facing Djokovic, Federer and Nadal gave me so much teaching. I say to enjoy it, even if you lose. It is not so big you can't enjoy. All public is there to watch you, as you play them. In the end, it was really a game, and gave me a lot."