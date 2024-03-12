Naomi Osaka recently bowed out of her fifth tournament of 2024 – the Indian Wells Open. Following her exit, the Japanese opened up on her present idea of success.

Osaka, who returned to competition earlier this year after a 15-month-long maternity break, entered the ongoing WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells using her protected ranking. The 2018 champion defeated Sara Errani 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round before outclassing Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 6-3 in the following match.

In her third-round encounter against Elise Mertens, however, Naomi Osaka came up short despite her best effort. The four-time Grand Slam champion was handed a 5-7, 4-6 defeat by the Belgian.

Speaking about whether her definition of “success” has changed following her comeback, the World No. 287 said:

"You know, honestly, I'm not really chasing the No. 1 spot right now," she said in her post-match press conference. "Like, that's such a, if I could get there in three years or, I don't even know what's going to happen in that time, but that was never really the reason I came back."

Osaka added that rather than the rankings, it was her craving for more Grand Slam titles that made her return to the courts.

"I wanted to win more Slams. That's why I came back," she added.

Naomi Osaka on her positive approach after Indian Wells 2024 exit: "I don't think I played well at all, but I tried every point"

Naomi Osaka pictured at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open 2024 in Indian Wells

Reflecting on her Indian Wells match against Elise Mertens, Naomi Osaka said that she now measures her success based on the efforts she puts in.

"But I think I determine success right now just by the effort that I put in, and I feel like today I don't think I played well at all, but I tried every point," she said in the aforementioned press conference.

The 26-year-old also gave herself a pat on the back for going all out during the defeat.

"I think, before I was pregnant, there were a couple of matches that I didn't try as hard as I tried today, and I feel like I can walk off the court knowing that, although I'm sad about the loss, I know that I tried every possible way to get back in the match. I guess that's how I determine success right now," Osaka noted.

Naomi Osaka has won five matches so far in 2024 alongside as many losses. The former World No. 1’s best result has been reaching the quarterfinals in the WTA 1000 in Doha.

