Naomi Osaka made a hilarious remark on Iga Swiatek’s dominance on the tour as she addressed her comeback in Indian Wells.

Osaka is currently competing at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, where she was the champion in 2018. The Japanese has booked her place in the third round with victories over Sara Errani [6-3, 6-1] in the opener, and Liudmila Samsonova [7-5, 6-3] in the second round.

In her on-court interview after the second round, Naomi Osaka was hailed for returning to the biggest stages in the world after her prolonged hiatus. Making a mention of her career-high ranking of World No. 1, the interviewer said:

"As you’re stepping back, I don’t think we can fully appreciate how difficult it is to be the No. 1 player, to take time away, and then to comeback to play on the biggest stages."

Osaka who was ranked World No. 46 when she played her final match in 2022 before her maternity break, downplayed her previous achievement by acknowledging Iga Swiatek’s dominance on tour.

"I wasn’t the number one player – Iga; Iga’s been number one for like four years," she said, laughing.

Incidentally, Iga Swiatek ascended to the top spot after she beat Naomi Osaka in the final of the Miami Open in April 2022. The Pole has since spent a staggering 93 weeks as the World No. 1.

Osaka, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive 25 weeks in the top position in 2019.

Naomi Osaka to face Elise Mertens in Indian Wells 3R; Iga Swiatek to clash with Linda Noskova

Naomi Osaka pictured at the Indian Wells Open 2024

Naomi Osaka has won five matches so far in 2024 alongside four losses. The four-time Grand Slam champion’s best result has been reaching the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 in Doha.

Speaking about returning to competition as a mother Osaka said:

"I’m just enjoying the moment. I appreciate so much stepping on the court every time. I know how much – I guess an athlete’s life span isn’t that long and it took me to step away to realize that. So I’m just so thankful every time I can go on the court, healthy," she said in the on-court interview in Indian Wells.

Osaka, currently ranked World No. 287, is accompanied by her eight-month-old daughter Shai. The 26-year-old added that her baby daughter’s love for the desert is what motivated her to win her latest match.

"I’m feeling great! I am just really excited to see Shai after this. I was thinking during the match that I really want to win because she really loves it out here so, who am I to take her away from the desert," she joked.

Naomi Osaka will next face Belgium’s Elise Mertens for a spot in the quarterfinals in Indian Wells.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek is similarly through to the third round of the tournament, having defeated Danielle Collins in the second round. The top seed will now hope to avenge her 2024 Australian Open third-round defeat to Linda Noskova as she vies for a place in the final 16 in Indian Wells.

