"I am my wife's biggest fan, even a groupie" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals his top 4 athletes of all time

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed his four favorite athletes of all time. The Reddit co-founder also divulged into the origins of his name, revealing that he was named after a popular athlete.

It is no secret among the sporting fraternity that Ohanian is a huge lover of sports and also a big advocate for women's sports. He has come up with big projects and invested in businesses that he deemed to be possible promoters of women's sports.

The American recently appeared in the 'Best of Both Worlds' podcast hosted by rapper Flau'jae where he was asked to name his top four favorite athletes of all time.

Ohanian started off by revealing how he was named after a Nicaraguan boxer named Alexis Arguello.

"I was actually named after a Nicaraguan boxer named Alexis Arguello. It's not easy for us dudes out here carrying that name, but we wear it proudly. And shoutout to Alexis Arguello," he said.

He then named former Washington Redskin's wide receiver Art Monk and highlighted his 'great' character.

"I would have to say Art Monk. He was a wide receiver for the Washington (at the time) Redskins. He was just a great human on and off the field."

Third on Ohanian's list was the late Sean Taylor, who played safety for Redskins. He mentioned how Taylor had a motivating effect on him and revealed an emotional story about the time when a tackle by the safety struck a chord with him since he was suffering emotionally after he found out that his mother had brain cancer.

"Sean Taylor. If I have a tough board call or a big presentation where I just need a little bit extra energy, I'm watching Sean Taylor highlight videos," he said.

"My mom was diagnosed with brain cancer, one of the worst days of my life. We played Monday Night Football against Cowboys. Before the game ended, Sean had this amazing hit on Patrick Crayton. I was at a bar at the time in Boston, screaming at the TV because Sean came when it mattered. I feel a deep, deep, deep, connection to Sean."

For his final pick, Alexis Ohanian picked his wife, Serena Williams, and said that he was the biggest fan of the 23-time Major champion and also quipped how he was a proud groupie. The American star had previously hailed her husband for often being 'right too early."

"I gotta say Serena obviously. I am my wife's biggest fan. You could even say a groupie. I'm proud of that."

"7 years ago today, we got married here" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian penned an emotional note for his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary

In Picture: Serena Williams' and Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian married each other on November 17, 2016, at the Contemporary Art Center in New Orleans. Seven years and two daughters later, the couple flew back to the place where they had exchanged vows to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Ohanian shared an adorable picture and thanked Williams for giving him their two daughters, Olympia and Adira, and called himself a lucky man to have married the American legend.

"7 years ago today, we got married here. Now we get to bring these two for beignets. Happy Anniversary 🎉 Thanks for giving me the two greatest humans we've ever met. You're an amazing mama. I'm very lucky to have met you @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian," Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.

Serena Williams also penned a beautiful message for her husband and hailed him as the best father.

