"I will never get tired of those roars, never change" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic reaching Astana SF with another dominant win

Novak Djokovic continued his merry run in the final stretch of the 2022 season, beating Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open. Yet to lose a set at the ATP 500 event, the Serb made easy work of Khachanov, knocking him out 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion is now unbeaten in ATP singles tournaments since he began his run at Wimbledon, a run that has seen him win the title at SW19 and Tel Aviv along the way. Khachanov was expected to offer at least some resistance against the 35-year-old, which he did at times, but Djokovic's quality on the night was simply too high to be matched.

The former World No. 1, who has never shied away from showing his emotions on the court, celebrated his win with a massive roar, a celebration that made his fans all the more ecstatic. Having missed the World No. 7 play as regularly as he used to this year, users on social media were glad to see him back to his mercurial best, remarking that he had a very good chance of winning his third consecutive title of the season at Astana this week.

"I will never get tired of those roars. Never change, Novak Djokovic! Whew, that was a tense one. Into the SF! Good luck, champ! You're making your fans very happy--let's keep it going!" one fan said.

Another fan claimed that the Serb should be considered the favorite to win the Australian Open in 2023 considering the form he was showing at the moment, maybe even to defend his title at Wimbledon as well.

"Looks like Djokovic, if he plays AO next year will be the favourite to win it and ofcourse at Wimbledon as well. Unless Nadal wins the FO, he is well and truly set to overtake him next year!" read one tweet.

Avinash @AvinashMohanlal @josemorgado Looks like Djokovic if he plays AO next year will be the favourite to win it and ofcourse at Wimbledon as well. Unless Nadal wins the FO , Djokovic is well and truly set to overtake him next year! @josemorgado Looks like Djokovic if he plays AO next year will be the favourite to win it and ofcourse at Wimbledon as well. Unless Nadal wins the FO , Djokovic is well and truly set to overtake him next year!

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Novak Djokovic to take on Daniil Medvedev in Astana Open semifinals

The Serb takes on Daniil Medvedev next at the Astana Open

Following his victory over Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Astana Open, Novak Djokovic will take on another Russian in the next round -- former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev scored a dominant win of his own in his last-eight fixture, beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-1 to set up a meeting with the Serb.

The 35-year-old leads the head-to-head between the pair 6-4, having won their previous encounter at the 2021 Paris Masters. A victory on Saturday would pit the 21-time Grand Slam champion against either third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the summit clash.

