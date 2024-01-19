Russian tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva staged a dramatic comeback to win her third-round match against France's Diane Parry at the Australian Open 2024. Andreeva's effort was later acknowledged by three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Andreeva had a rough start to her contest against Parry as she lost the opening set in just 32 minutes. But she bounced back in the second set and leveled the match.

The 16-year-old found herself in the ditch once again as she trailed 1-5 to Parry. Andreeva, however, took everyone in the stands by surprise as she mounted an unbelievable comeback by winning five games in a row and edging closer to the finish line. She eventually won the set in the 10-point tiebreak and secured a 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-5) victory.

Andy Murray took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate her win and opined that Andreeva's mental toughness saw her through on Friday. He said:

"Andreeva down 5-1 in third. Commentator “she really needs to work on mental side of her game.. she’s too hard on herself when she’s losing”, 30 minutes later 7-6 Andreeva wins.

"Maybe the reason she turned the match round is because of her mental strength. Maybe she turned the match around because she is hard on herself and demands more of herself when she’s losing/playing badly? Winner."

Reacting to it, Mirra Andreev said that she wants to print Murray's tweet and frame it.

"Honestly, I didn't really think that he would watch a match, then after he would tweet, he would comment something. Honestly, I will try to print it out somehow, I will put it in a frame, I will bring it everywhere with me. I will maybe put it on the wall so I can see it every day," Andreeva said during her post-match press conference in Melbourne.

Mirra Andreeva agrees with Andy Murray's assessment of her Australian Open 3R win, says: "Being harsh on myself actually helped me"

Mirra Andreeva celebrates: Australian Open 2024

During the press conference, Mirra Andreeva endorsed Andy Murray's assessment of her mindset during the third-round match against Diane Parry at the Australian Open 2024.

"Maybe being harsh on myself actually helped me. I don't know. I just try to think positively. This harshness, let's say, helped me with it because I am not very positive in my head usually. I just kept pushing myself. I was saying not good words to myself," she said.

Mirra Andreeva awaits the winner of the duel between Barbora Krejcikova and Storm Hunter for a pre-quarterfinal showdown at the Happy Slam on Sunday, January 21.