"I will try to do my best, It's the least I can do, I will enjoy every moment, as I did today" - Jannik Sinner on facing Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon QF

Jannik Sinner prevailed in the battle of future tennis superstars to set up a clash with Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Twenty-year-old Sinner downed 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3, as he tamed one of the tournament favorites and showed why he, too, is among those to be watched out for in the sport.

Sinner thus arranged a second career showdown with defending champion Djokovic after first locking horns with the current World No. 3 and long-time World No. 1 in Monte Carlo last year, where he was beaten in straight sets.

Ahead of their first grasscourt meeting – Monte Carlo is played on clay – Sinner said that he would savor the moment just as he did against Alcaraz on the famed Centre Court.

"It will be a tough game, no doubt. He (Novak Djokovic) is playing very solid. I will try to do my best. It's the least I can do. I will enjoy every moment, as I did today. It has been a very special moment at the Centre Court. Seeing the stands enjoying themselves and singing has been something incredible. I hope that in the next round it will be the same. I will try to recover well and be prepared for the battle," said Jannik Sinner in his post-match press conference.

Before the tournament, Sinner had never won a tour-level match on grass. He has won all five of his titles on hardcourt. In contrast, Djokovic has won six of his 20 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon.

"It is good for tennis that new names emerge" - Jannik Sinner on his Wimbledon 4th-round battle against Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz shake hands at the net after their fourth-round battle at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner may have taken a backseat as his fellow Next Gen prodigy Carlos Alcaraz took the tennis world by storm with his four titles this year, including two Masters 1000 level crowns in Miami and Madrid. But his win on Sunday that leveled their head-to-head at 1-1 proved that tennis does not lack new stars.

In his presser, Sinner said that he and Alcaraz displayed a "great level of tennis" and that while the future is uncertain for youngsters such as them, especially with the presence of "very good players" on tour, the emergence of up-and-coming players is good for the game.

"I think today we both showed a great level of tennis and a very good attitude. Hopefully that will be the case for the future, but we never know. There are still very good players who also play very well. We are the two youngest, so we will see. It is good for tennis that new names emerge," said Jannik Sinner.

"Today I was better, but maybe next time it will be different. In tennis, these things are like that. I'm not someone who thinks a lot about the future," added the Italian.

