"I wish good luck for Iga Swiatek when she comes back in Italy" - Flavio Cobolli refuses to try Pole's 'strange' pasta dish making waves at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek's favorite dish, comprising pasta, strawberries, and yoghurt, garnered reactions from Italian player Flavio Cobolli, who confirmed that he would never try such a combination. Swiatek will play Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals, while Cobolli will clash with Djokovic at the 2025 Wimbledon.
Iga Swiatek, the four-time French Open champion, failed to defend her title in the 2025 edition, succumbing to Aryna Sabalenka in two sets in the semifinals. Her following stint at the Bad Homburg Open ended in the finals, where she lost to World No. 3 Jessica Pegula. The Pole is now vying for her maiden Wimbledon title and secured a spot in the quarterfinals against Samsonova.
However, more than her play, the Pole's favorite meal has been making rounds on the internet. In an on-court interview, Iga Swiatek revealed that she likes indulging in pasta, strawberries, and yoghurt, a combination she has been having since a kid.
Recently, Flavio Cobolli, who won his first ATP titles at the 2025 Romanian Open and Hamburg Open, opined on Swiatek's absurd choice, and as an Italian, he would never try the pasta dish. Cobolli also wished Swiatek luck for her next visit to Italy.
"I will never want to try because it's something that is really strange and I don't want to be in her position. I wish good luck for her when she comes back in Italy."
Cobolli earned the World No. 24 rank on June 16, 2025, and is currently the third-ranked Italian player.
Iga Swiatek was left surprised when Liudmila Samsonova refused to know who her opponent in the quarterfinal would be
Liudmila Samsonova advanced to the quarterfinals after outpacing Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the Round of 16. In a post-match conference, the Russian refused to know who she would face in the quarterfinals to avoid overthinking before the match. When Iga Swiatek came to know of this, she was surprised. Confused about how Samsonova's tactics, she revealed that she would let her opponent know instead.
"But she doesn't know she's playing me? I get it but we don't have so many matches anymore to not know, I would say. We don't have so many options in quarterfinals. Well, at some point she must know right because she has to prepare right. I'll tell her."
Swiatek was the top-ranked player in the women's singles for 125 weeks. She won the L'Équipe Champion of Champions and Polish Sports Personality of the Year honors in 2023.