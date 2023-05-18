"I wish Iga Swiatek were British or American, she wouldn't have any of this sh*t" - Pole's fans slam those who are doubting her injury at Italian Open

Iga Swiatek's followers strongly criticized some of the other tennis fans for suggesting that the World No. 1 was not struggling so much that she had to retire mid-match against Elena Rybakina in Rome.
On Wednesday, May 17, Swiatek retired at 2-6, 7-6(3), 2-2 with a right thigh injury during her quarterfinal clash against the 2022 Wimbledon champion. The two-time defending champion in Rome now trails 1-3 head-to-head against Rybakina, who beat her at the Australian Open and BNP Paribas Open this year.
The match that lasted two hours and 21 minutes saw Swiatek break her opponent thrice while she was broken just once. The injury, which is believed to have occurred at the end of the second set, forced Swiatek to request an off-court medical timeout as she was seen in tears, probably worrying about the 2023 French Open.
The three-time Grand Slam champion was barely able to run towards the end of the incomplete match. However, a few fans accused Swiatek of faking her injury since Rybakina took the second set.
Iga Swiatek's fans hit back, advising the doubters to watch the match and how the player was unable to move due to the injury.
"No sign? Are you serious? I never saw her retire and she was not moving at all and letting Elena ace her. Were you even watching the match? Unbelievable," a fan tweeted.
"She literally stopped running in the 3rd, won her 2 serves without having to work too much but it was obvious she was almost unable to return and certainly in no shape to defend and rally," a user wrote.
"I'm the biggest Lena fan there is but come on there was clearly sign she was struggling... She wasn't even moving in those return games. The winners she hit were off balls that came directly at her," another tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions:
I hope Iga Swiatek recovers quickly, says Elena Rybakina
In an on-court interview after advancing to the semifinals of the 2023 Italian Open, Elena Rybakina wished Iga Swiatek a quick recovery from her thigh injury.
"It’s never good to finish a match like this. It was a really good match. I hope it’s nothing serious for Iga & I just wish her a speedy recovery," Rybakina said.
Iga Swiatek is now 28-6 so far in 2023. While she won two WTA 500 tournaments in Doha and Stuttgart, she faced defeats in the finals of WTA 1000 events in Dubai and Madrid.