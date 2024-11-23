"I wonder how Rafael Nadal didn’t actually have a bigger ego" - Roger Federer's ex-coach pinpoints Spaniard's humility as his 'biggest liability'

Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone has shared his perspective on the only downside in Rafael Nadal's game following the Spaniard's retirement from professional tennis. Although Nadal has been widely appreciated for his humility and grace, Annacone explained how the same qualities occasionally worked against the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Nadal hung up his racket at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, suffering a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in his final professional match. Following the Spaniard's retirement, Paul Annacone reflected on Rafael Nadal's illustrious career during a recent appearance on the 'Tennis Channel Inside-In' podcast.

Having coached Roger Federer from 2010 to 2013, Annacone had many opportunities to observe the Swiss legend's arch-rival in action and marveled at how the 22-time Grand Slam champion didn't have a bigger ego.

However, the American asserted that humility was Nadal's biggest asset and his "only downside." He believed the 38-year-old's gracious approach often hindered his ability to showcase his full power against his opponents.

"Rafa’s only downside was also his biggest asset. His only downside was his humility and that’s also his biggest asset. There are times where I would look at him and wonder how he didn’t actually have a bigger ego. He was always so gracious and so humble about what he’s doing that sometimes that hindered his ability to step on a court and just crush the ball," Annacone said.

Paul Annacone also contended that when Rafael Nadal was feeling vulnerable, he tended to hold back from hitting the ball with his usual intensity, which was on display in the final match of his career. He reiterated that the former World No. 1's "biggest liability" was his humility, but emphasized that it was an asset that defined his legacy.

"And when Rafa was vulnerable, he didn’t crush the ball and we saw that yesterday because he hasn’t played and it’s on his worst surface, his ball gets very spinny and it sits up. But because of that humility, he didn’t just walk on that court and star ripping balls everywhere," he said.

"He felt like every match he had to be at the top of his game, he was vulnerable and because of that he sometimes played a little bit tentatively until he got the match reps in and then when he did that, he played more aggressive. But again the biggest liability, if he even had one, his humility and if you swap that for how gracious that is and what an asset that is, I’ll take that balance," he added.

"It was always fun to try to sit there and figure out what Roger could do to make Rafael Nadal uncomfortable" - Paul Annacone

The Spaniard and Roger Federer (Source: Getty)

During the same podcast, Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone opened up about the challenge of crafting strategies for the Swiss to face Rafael Nadal. He described the rewarding experience of devising tactics for Federer to make the Spaniard "uncomfortable" in their battles.

"There's no bigger challenge, and for me, luckily I also got to play with Roger, arguably one of the most gifted athletes that has ever held tennis racquets, so what a great contrast between the two, and it was always fun to try to sit there and problem solve and figure out what Roger could do to make him uncomfortable," Annacone said.

Annacone also praised Federer's emotional farewell message for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, highlighting that it captured the two's deep respect for each other and reflected the "amazing 20 years of excellence" they delivered.

Roger Federer's touching tribute to his arch-rival also drew heartwarming reactions from the likes of Maria Sharapova, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel.

