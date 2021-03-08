I wonder how could the Slam record not be at the back of Roger Federer's mind: Lindsay Davenport

According to Lindsay Davenport, it is quite improbable that Roger Federer is not thinking about his Grand Slam record getting overtaken by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Davenport pointed out that Nadal is primed to win his 21st Slam at the French Open this year, which would take him past Federer's tally of 20, and that that has to be weighing on the Swiss' mind.

Lindsay Davenport is a former World No. 1 and boasts of six Majors in singles and doubles combined. The American now works as an expert for Tennis Channel, where she recently gave her thoughts about Roger Federer.

Davenport believes that Federer is fully aware how difficult it will be for him to win more Slams, and how his record is under imminent threat of being eclipsed.

"I wonder how could it not be (at the back of Federer’s mind)," Davenport said. "I think Roger knows that it is going to be more difficult for him than it is for the other two to maybe add to their tally. I mean Federer’s looking forward towards Wimbledon but Rafa’s just a couple of months away from his favorite surface to try and get to 21."

Roger Federer recently spoke at length about his ambitions for the upcoming season, while also elaborating on the condition of his knee. The 39-year-old revealed that he would constantly monitor his troubled joint and that he hopes to be 100% fit in time for Wimbledon.

Roger Federer

From Federer’s comments, Lindsay Davenport surmised that the 20-time Major champion does not harbor lofty ambitions for the time being - especially given his age and the year that he has had. The American aired caution about Federer’s knees, stressing that it is difficult to ascertain its condition before the Swiss undergoes the rigors of a tour-level match.

"I think in reading his comments in his press conference, his expectations are pretty low and when you are 40 years old and coming back from double knee surgery last year, you don’t really know what to expect," Davenport added. "He thinks his knees are okay but until you are out there and playing matches and having to change direction and also play some points with a little bit of stress and some nerve you just don’t know how your body is going to respond. But I love his outlook which was 'I just want to be a 100% for Wimbledon so any matches that I get until then is really a bonus'."

Roger Federer is maybe looking towards Dubai to make a deeper run: Lindsay Davenport

Roger Federer with his 2019 Dubai Open title

Advertisement

Roger Federer is currently expected to play in the Dubai Open, which immediately follows the ongoing Qatar Open. And Lindsay Davenport feels bullish about Federer’s chances on the faster courts of Dubai, provided the 39-year-old remains healthy and gets a decent amount of match practice this week.

"Those courts (in Dubai) are lightning-fast so you can finish points maybe a little faster," Davenport stated. "If he can get a couple of matches under his belt this week, leave feeling good, feeling healthy, no issues with the knee, I think more realistic (than Doha) is maybe looking towards Dubai to make a deeper run."