Tennis fans reacted to Qinwen Zheng spontaneously breaking into a song following her maiden WTA 500 title win at the 2023 Zhengzhou Open.

Crowd favorite Zheng defeated Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 26 minutes to claim her second singles title with a comeback victory. With her win in Zhengzhou, the 21-year-old has become the third Chinese woman to clinch a title at WTA 500-level or higher. She now joins the esteemed ranks of two-time Grand Slam champion Li Na and Zheng Saisai.

After the match, during the trophy presentation, Qinwen Zheng grabbed the microphone and spontaneously burst into a celebratory song. The official page of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) took to social media to share the clip.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their delight.

One fan expressed their admiration, stating that Zheng's singing exudes an "iconic energy".

"Iconic energy idk what else to tell u," a fan posted on X (formerlt Twitter).

Another fan chimed in, stating that Zheng is the "coolest girl in tennis."

"The coolest girl in Tennis," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Qinwen Zheng won her first WTA Tour title at Palermo Open 2023

Qinwen Zheng achieved numerous career milestones in 2023, including her first tour-level title at the Palermo Ladies Open in July.

Zheng, seeded second at the WTA 250 tournament, demonstrated remarkable determination as she battled through some challenging three-set matches. Her campaign commenced with an astounding 6-0, 6-0 triumph over the seasoned veteran, Sara Errani.

Zheng faced a tough challenge in the second round against Diane Parry, but she managed to secure a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory. In the following match, she effortlessly defeated Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-2. However, the semifinal against Mayar Sherif proved to be a grueling battle, with the 21-year-old ultimately prevailing 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

She then defeated the home favorite, Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to secure her very first WTA Tour title.

Qinwen Zheng entered the WTA top 20 rankings in 2023 when she briefly held the World No. 19 spot in May, only to slip down to World No. 24 shortly after. However, her journey was far from over.

She also qualified for her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open and emerged victorious at the Asian Games, clinching the gold medal and securing her spot at the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics.

Zheng's victory at the 2023 Zhengzhou Open propelled her back into the top 20 rankings, currently ranked No. 19 in the world.