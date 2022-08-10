"If she had 23 Grand Slams & was a terrible person I wouldn't consider her the GOAT; what makes her GOAT is her personality & all that she's done off court to fight for equality" - Coco Gauff on Serena Williams

Coco Gauff thinks that Serena Williams is the GOAT of tennis not so much for what she has done on the court, but, rather, what she has done off it.

Gauff is in the midst of an excellent season. The American reached her first ever Major final at the French Open and has steadily climbed the rankings. The World No. 11 reached the second round of the National Bank Open in Montreal after defeating Madison Brengle in straight sets on Tuesday.

In a press conference after her win, the 18-year-old was asked to give her thoughts on Serena Williams' announcement that she would be retiring from tennis in the coming weeks, presumably after the US Open.

"Yeah, I knew it was coming eventually," Gauff said. "I didn't know if it was going to be this US Open or the next one. But, yeah, definitely, well, not really shocking but almost shocking news. Because she's just been playing forever, my whole life. I don't know, a little bit sad because I have always wanted to play her. So I'm hoping that my draw in Cincinnati or US Open or even here can work out so we can play each other."

Coco Gauff has made no secret of her admiration for the Williams sisters. The teenager stated that what Serena Williams has done off the court, such as being a leader and fighting for equality, is what makes her the GOAT.

"Yeah, I think that's what makes her the GOAT. I mean if she had 23 Grand Slams and was a terrible person I wouldn't consider her the GOAT. I think for me what makes her the GOAT is her personality and all that she's done off the court to fight for equality, to fight for young players like me and continue to lead in the way that she does lead. I think that's what we really should be focused on," Gauff said.

"I think, yeah, she's the GOAT and undisputed too, in my opinion. Well I don't really think it's an opinion, I think it's a fact (laughing)," she added.

"I wanted to be like her, I wanted to emulate my game, but I never wanted to be her" - Coco Gauff on comparisons between her & Serena Williams

At the same press conference, Coco Gauff was also asked about comparisons in the media between Serena Williams and herself. Gauff replied by stating that she didn't want to be compared to anyone or replicate anyone else's career, adding that each person was unique.

"I don't think I want to replicate anybody's career. I mean it would be cool to get 23 Grand Slams. Like I'll take it," Gauff said.

"I wanted to be like her, I wanted to emulate my game, but I never wanted to be her. Because there will never be another Serena and there will never be another me. There will never be another anybody. And I think everybody's unique to themselves and their lifestyle's unique to them," she added.

Coco Gauff will take on reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday.

