World No. 5 Novak Djokovic has had fans and critics divided over his decision to remain unvaccinated. The 35-year-old did not meet the requirements to enter Australia at the start of the year and was subsequently deported. While many considered his decision to be mutinous, several others appreciated the player's resolve to stand by his beliefs.

Against the backdrop of the One Love armband issue at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, English actor Matthew Marsden showered praise on the Serb for not being swayed by public opinion.

England captain Harry Kane, meanwhile, refused to wear the One Love armband, fearing the backlash he would receive. Marsden lashed out at the lack of courage shown by Kane.

"Just a reminder, that Novak Djokovic didn’t take the jab, and lost millions of dollars not being able to play at tournaments where the covid vaxx was required. If they believed in their cause, they wouldn’t have got on the plane," the actor tweeted.

Djokovic remains unvaccinated against COVID-19. However, with the easing of restrictions, the Australian government has overturned the ban imposed on the Serb, opening the way for him to participate in the 2023 Australian Open.

"I don't feel I have thoughts or ideas about how I want to end my career in terms of when I want to end it" - Novak Djokovic

2022 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic wrapped up his 2022 season in fine fashion as he secured his sixth ATP Finals title, beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in the final.

Upon being asked how and when he would likely end his career, the 35-year-old said he was unsure.

"There is no end zone, as they call it in American football. I don't feel I have thoughts or ideas about how I want to end my career in terms of when I want to end it," he said at a press conference.

He stated, however, that he will always be involved in tennis in some shape or form.

"I feel like the love for the tennis will never fade away, it will always stay there. So I will always stay in tennis in whatever shape, form or role," he added.

