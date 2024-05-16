Alexander Zverev's dominating run of form at the 2024 Italian Open so far has led tennis fans to believe that he's a contender to win the French Open this year. Zverev registered a 6-4, 6-3 win over Taylor Fritz to reach the semifinals in Rome.

The German defeated the American in just 87 minutes on the back of three break points and 20 winners. He didn't allow the American to earn a single break point during the match. Zverev's victory is his eighth over Fritz in eight matches between the two.

Several fans reacted to the German's win and gave their two cents on social media. One fan called Zverev's level of tennis "outright scary" and said that he was the favorite to win French Open if Carlos Alcaraz did not recover from his arm injury that saw him miss the Italian Open.

"Outright scary level from Zverev. Nearly perfect in every single aspect. It’s the closest he has gotten to his pre injury RG level. If Alcaraz isn’t fit enough, and Zverev keeps hitting his forehand like this, he is taking RG this year. Mark my words. Even with a fit Alcaraz it’s a toss up," the fan wrote on Reddit.

Dismayed over Fritz's level, one fan wrote:

"Dammit Fritz, you were supposed to stop him."

Here are some more reactions to Alexander Zverev's win over Taylor Fritz at the Italian Open:

"Very few players are able to stop Zverev if he plays like this," a fan stated.

"Yeah he's 100% going to win the whole thing, too good at the moment," wrote another.

"I root so hard for Fritz but man has poor endurance, he gets gassed so easily for the level at which he’s playing," a fan wrote.

"Zverev really gonna f**k around and win RG at this rate," a fan commented.

Alexander Zverev up against Novak Djokovic-slayer Alejandro Tabilo in Italian Open SF

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev will lock horns with Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open men's singles draw on Friday, May 17.

The 29th-seeded Chilean has produced some impressive performances in Rome to reach his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal, most notably defeating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-3 in the third round. He beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Zverev and Tabilo will lock horns for the very first time when they meet in the semifinals of the Italian Open. Elswhere in the tournament, the remaining men's singles quarterfinals will see sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas face 21st seed Nicolas Jarry while seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz will be up against 14th seed Tommy Paul.