"If only all the domestic abuse charges weren't true, this guy would have been my tennis hero after Nadal" - Tennis fans react to Alexander Zverev's admission of long-time battle with diabetes

Alexander Zverev shocked the tennis world on Saturday by publicly revealing that he has been suffering from diabetes for a long time. Speaking in a recent interview, the World No. 2 disclosed that he has been dealing with Type-1 diabetes since the age of four and wanted to make his struggles public so as to raise awareness about the issue.

"As a little boy I didn't think about it much, later more and more. I want to show that you can make it far with this disease. Now, many years later and also with the success behind me, I feel comfortable and confident enough to go public with this initiative. I want to support children who can still avoid getting diabetes with an active life and the right prevention," Zverev said.

The 25-year-old further went on to announce that he will be establishing a foundation in his own name. Its purpose will be to help others suffering from the illness, through the provision of insulin and other life-saving medicines to those afflicted by Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Tennis fans on social media reacted positively for the most part, praising the German for being open about his disease. Many hailed Zverev for overcoming his illness to record such impressive success on the ATP Tour, wondering how much more successful he could have been had his body co-operated.

One fan tweeted:

"I will always admire someone who not only perseveres, but also helps others in the process. Well done, Sascha."

Others, however, were not as receptive to the World No. 2's actions, stating that his diagnosis shouldn't detract from the fact that he is still someone who has allegations of domestic abuse levied against him.

As empathetic as they were towards Alexander Zverev, many Twitter users were of the opinion that his past behavior against his ex-girlfriend (the court verdict about the same is pending) should not be excused just yet. One user tweeted about the same:

"If only all the domestic abuse charges weren't true, this guy would have been my tennis hero after Rafa [Nadal]."

Dr Abhinav Prakash @abhinavprakash5 twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Alexander Zverev reveals that he suffers from diabetes since he was four years old, launches a foundation for diabetics Alexander Zverev reveals that he suffers from diabetes since he was four years old, launches a foundation for diabetics 👏 https://t.co/EyjiNrDYah If only all the domestic abuse charges weren't true, this guy would have been my tennis hero after Rafa If only all the domestic abuse charges weren't true, this guy would have been my tennis hero after Rafa 😍💪 twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Alexander Zverev could miss the entire US Open series due to injury

Alexander Zverev is at risk of missing out the entire North American hardcourt swing

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev could miss the entire US Open series due to his ankle injury. The German rolled his ankle during the semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal at the French Open and has been on the sidelines recovering ever since.

While it was initially estimated that the German could be back in time for the final Major of the year, the chances of that happening look far more remote now. The 25-year-old has pulled out of the Canadian Open already, and might announce his withdrawal from the Cincinnati Open in the coming days as well.

Whether he will decide to play in the New York Major without any match practice under his belt remains to be seen.

