"If only all the domestic abuse charges weren't true, this guy would have been my tennis hero after Nadal" - Tennis fans react to Alexander Zverev's admission of long-time battle with diabetes

Alexander Zverev revealed that he has been battling with Type-1 diabetes for a long time
Shyam Kamal
Modified Aug 06, 2022 11:24 PM IST

Alexander Zverev shocked the tennis world on Saturday by publicly revealing that he has been suffering from diabetes for a long time. Speaking in a recent interview, the World No. 2 disclosed that he has been dealing with Type-1 diabetes since the age of four and wanted to make his struggles public so as to raise awareness about the issue.

"As a little boy I didn't think about it much, later more and more. I want to show that you can make it far with this disease. Now, many years later and also with the success behind me, I feel comfortable and confident enough to go public with this initiative. I want to support children who can still avoid getting diabetes with an active life and the right prevention," Zverev said.

The 25-year-old further went on to announce that he will be establishing a foundation in his own name. Its purpose will be to help others suffering from the illness, through the provision of insulin and other life-saving medicines to those afflicted by Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Tennis fans on social media reacted positively for the most part, praising the German for being open about his disease. Many hailed Zverev for overcoming his illness to record such impressive success on the ATP Tour, wondering how much more successful he could have been had his body co-operated.

One fan tweeted:

"I will always admire someone who not only perseveres, but also helps others in the process. Well done, Sascha."
I will always admire someone who not only perseveres, but also helps others in the process. Well done, Sascha❤️ twitter.com/marioboc17/sta…

Others, however, were not as receptive to the World No. 2's actions, stating that his diagnosis shouldn't detract from the fact that he is still someone who has allegations of domestic abuse levied against him.

As empathetic as they were towards Alexander Zverev, many Twitter users were of the opinion that his past behavior against his ex-girlfriend (the court verdict about the same is pending) should not be excused just yet. One user tweeted about the same:

"If only all the domestic abuse charges weren't true, this guy would have been my tennis hero after Rafa [Nadal]."
If only all the domestic abuse charges weren't true, this guy would have been my tennis hero after Rafa 😍💪 twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Zverev started the AZ foundation ❤️Let's support our Sascha for this project ❤️@zverev_team @Zverev_fans@saschashoulders @Tennis_Etc #TeamSascha #Zverev #Tennis https://t.co/CBDT8uVLgK
Well done to Sasha Zverev launching Foundation to help 👶 with diabetes ,such an awesome initiative 👏 Waiting for Nadal to launch Foundation to help people who suffer from Muller Weiss syndrome.Oh wait
We're proud of you @AlexZverev. You will help many people to achieve their dreams. You're amazing !
Let’s see how much tennis media supports this. Well done @AlexZverev 👏 twitter.com/relevanttennis…
With today's information about Zverev's disease, this tweet is more than just embarrassing. And it shows once again that journalists should not engage in speculation and if they do not have reliable information, they should rather remain silent. twitter.com/BenRothenberg/…
Personally, I think it is great that Sascha Zverev has found the courage to make his disease public and has decided to use his status as a well-known personality to help others affected and also to campaign for prevention.
The illness was part of the domestic violance allegations - allegedly a suicide attempt in Geneva by Zverevs ex girlfriend with a overdosis of insulin. The result of the atp investigation about allegedly several incidents still not public. Zverev meanwhile works for his comeback
@schnejan It’s mad that he’s won 8 titles(6 above 250 level) with the investigation and DF issues hanging over his head. Just shows what a remarkable mentality he has
@schnejan Why do you always bring up abuse with Zverev But not Kygrios? Kygrios gf intimated abuse while they were togethe. He stayed. there is also a police report of a domestic disturbance while together. With Sascha case, no witness, no medical reports, no authenticated pics.
@RelevantTennis Well done, but who once became abuser, will stay an abuser till the end of his life. Nothing personal. Just statistics.
@gigicat7_ think it was well known he has it , no? didn’t write Olga he tried suicide with his injections or something like that?

Alexander Zverev could miss the entire US Open series due to injury

Alexander Zverev is at risk of missing out the entire North American hardcourt swing
Alexander Zverev is at risk of missing out the entire North American hardcourt swing

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev could miss the entire US Open series due to his ankle injury. The German rolled his ankle during the semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal at the French Open and has been on the sidelines recovering ever since.

According to Sky, Sascha Zverev plans to return to the tour at the tournament in Seoul.
While it was initially estimated that the German could be back in time for the final Major of the year, the chances of that happening look far more remote now. The 25-year-old has pulled out of the Canadian Open already, and might announce his withdrawal from the Cincinnati Open in the coming days as well.

Whether he will decide to play in the New York Major without any match practice under his belt remains to be seen.

