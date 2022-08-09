"If it was Federer or Nadal, they would have done everything to bring them, you can literally feel it" - Nebojsa Jovanović on rules barring Novak Djokovic from competing at 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic's participation at this year's US Open is still highly unlikely, given that the Joe Biden-led US Government have not taken any steps to pull back their vaccine mandate.

The unvaccinated Serb will not be allowed to enter the United States of America as per current rules, let alone play in the US Open.

The 21-time Major champion's countryman Nebojša Jovanović is waging war on the former's behalf, having already penned a letter to Biden requesting him to change the rules regarding the vaccine mandate.

Jovanović, who runs a sports management company in the States, recently spoke to Sputnik detailing all his efforts to help the World No. 6. He firmly believes that the authorities are not doing everything they can to convince their government to overturn the rule.

"I can't fathom the principal not trying to write a letter, and they said in advance that they won't do anything, they just respect the administration regarding the trip," Jovanović said. "If it was [Roger] Federer or [Rafael] Nadal, they would have done everything to bring them, you can literally feel it."

Jovanović stated that he got a brief and curt reply for his letter.

"The administration responded with: Thank you, we respect you, the team has been informed and will work on it," Jovanović said.

Jovanović further revealed that he also penned a letter to the President of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) in which he strongly urged them to do everything in their power to help Djokovic play in the US Open.

"This morning I sent a letter to the president of the USTA in which I elaborated everything because I was intrigued by the attitude that they will literally do nothing about Novak's case," he said. "It is a precedent in sports that the organization does not try to bring one of the best tennis players of all time, even with a request or a letter to Biden, even if he is rejected, but it is in their job description."

"Regarding the letter, I ask them to react urgently and to contact the government, to do the same as I did, and I told them that it is part of their job, we are not asking for anything outside of that," revealed Jovanović.

"The director of the tournament also does nothing to get the best in the world, Novak Djokovic, to come" - Nebojša Jovanović

Tournament director Stacey Allaster [right of Novak Djokovic] at the 2021 US Open presentation ceremony.

Nebojša Jovanović singled out US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster during his conversation with Sputnik, stressing how she is not doing her best to facilitate Novak Djokovic's arrival in the USA to play in the US Open.

"Stacey Allaster, the director of the tournament, I mentioned her in the letter, also does nothing to get the best in the world (Novak Djokovic) to come," Nebojša Jovanović said.

Jovanović then highlighted a double-standard of the US vaccine mandate wherein COVID-positive individuals can enter the country as long as they are vaccinated, thus rendering the very basis of health concerns null and void.

"Due to some technicalities and the Biden administration, anyone positive can enter if they are vaccinated," Jovanović said.

