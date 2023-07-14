'If it was five sets, I think we could have come back"- Andy Murray's brother Jamie addresses men's doubles rule change at Wimbledon following QF exit

Jamie Murray addressed the rule change in men's doubles at Wimbledon following their quarterfinal exit, expressing his belief that they could have made a comeback if there had been five sets.

The former doubles World No. 1, and his partner Michael Venus were the 13th seeds at All-England Championships this year. They were playing together for the first time since the 2021 US Open. This was the first time Jamie and Venus had reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam together.

The British-Kiwi duo faced Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the doubles quarterfinals. The match was close in the first set, but the 10th seed won the match in straight sets. With a 6-4, 6-3 win, the Germans registered their place in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

After his quarterfinal defeat in the men's doubles, the 37-year-old reflects on losing another opportunity to accomplish his biggest career goal of winning the doubles title. Talking about the match in the interview with BBC Sport, Jamie said:

'If it was five sets I think we could have come back"

Jamie's statement that he thinks his team could have made a comeback if the match was five sets is interesting. It suggests that he believes his team was the better team on the day but that they could not overcome the deficit because of the shorter format.

I've made no secret that winning the Wimbledon men's title is the biggest goal over the rest of my career." Jamie added

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof will encounter Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in the Wimbledon men's doubles final

Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and partner Neal Skupski of Great Britain

Skupski said that winning Wimbledon would be the "holy grail" for him and that he and his partner Wesley Koolhof wanted to win their first Grand Slam together. He added that it would be extra special to do it at All-England Championships.

Skupski and Koolhof faced India's Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden in the semifinals. They had a tough fight in the first set, and the top-seeded won the match in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 to reach their first Wimbledon final.

Granollers and Zeballos reached the Championships final by defeating the German pair Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz, who knocked out Jamie and Venus in the quarter-finals.

Britain's Neal Skupski and the Dutch Wesley Koolhof will meet 15th seeds Argentinian Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers of Spain in the July 15th, Saturday's final on Centre Court.

