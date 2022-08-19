"If genders were switched, Serena Williams wouldn't have to take years off to breastfeed or to heal from a C-section & a near-death experience" - Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria

Serena Williams recently announced her retirement from tennis in a long and heartfelt article for Vogue magazine. In the article, she explained the reasons behind her decision, pointing out how female athletes have it tougher, especially after childbirth.

Williams wrote that men have the freedom to play as and when they please, given they don't have to endure the rigors of childbirth.

"If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family," Serena Williams wrote.

Award-winning actress and Williams' good friend Eva Longoria has backed the American on her claims in a recent conversation with PEOPLE. The Desperate Housewives star highlighted how Williams would not have needed to take time away from the sport to breastfeed or undergo pregnancy hardships as she did while carrying daughter Olympia if the genders were switched.

"She's absolutely right," Longoria said. "If this were a different time, if the genders were switched, she wouldn't have to take years off to breastfeed. Years off from healing from a C-section and a near-death experience."

The American legend mentioned the difficulties she faced during pregnancy while writing for Vogue. The 23-time Major champion believes she "should have had 30-plus grand slams," given how close she came to winning Slams on multiple occasions even after giving birth to Olympia.

"The way I see it, I should have had 30-plus grand slams. I had my chances after coming back from giving birth. I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final. I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression," Serena Williams wrote.

"Serena Williams also mentions that she's no different than any other mother" - Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria watching Williams vs Errani at the 2012 US Open

Eva Longoria summed up Serena Williams' article by pointing out how the former World No. 1 is just like any other parent even though she is a world-renowned tennis star.

Longoria further added that every working individual must find a work-family balance regardless of their profession.

"She [Williams] also mentions that she's no different than any other mother, [playing tennis professionally] just happens to be her career," Longoria said. "The mom who is a teacher also has to understand, 'How do I balance work and family?' The woman who is a dentist has to say, 'How do I balance my career and family?' You know, we all bear that cross."

