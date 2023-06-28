Tennis fans reacted strongly to a recent report detailing the increase in healthcare costs for Americans caused by pickleball-related injuries.

The growing popularity of pickleball, particularly in the United States, has been a bone of contention among fans and journalists alike, with significant concerns raised over the newly emerging racket sport potentially displacing tennis.

Several tennis players have also tried their hand at the sport, with Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang, among others, even competing in the inaugural Pickleball Slam in April. The event, which coincided with the Miami Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, caused frustration among fans who criticized ESPN for prioritizing coverage for the Pickleball Slam over the Masters 1000 final.

On June 27, American journalist Jon Weisenthal took to social media to share details from a report published by Bloomberg, which used the findings from UBS Group AG analysts to determine how injuries caused by pickleball were driving up healthcare costs.

The findings indicated that pickleball's player base had grown by 150% in 2023, resulting in an estimated $377 million in medical expenses associated to the sport.

Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO

Several fans poked fun at the people getting injured while playing a relatively slow-paced sport.

"If you get injured playing pickleball you should be put down like a racehorse with a broken leg," a fan tweeted.

Michael O'Neill Burns @michaeloburns Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO If you get injured playing pickleball you should be put down like a racehorse with a broken leg twitter.com/thestalwart/st… If you get injured playing pickleball you should be put down like a racehorse with a broken leg twitter.com/thestalwart/st…

"Pickleball players are the type to go to the emergency room with a sprained ankle," another user commented.

Zach Harris @PotCzach Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO pickleball players are the type to go to the emergency room with a sprained ankle twitter.com/TheStalwart/st… pickleball players are the type to go to the emergency room with a sprained ankle twitter.com/TheStalwart/st…

Other fans joked that the report had been funded by the tennis media to hinder the growth of pickleball.

"This is Big Tennis propaganda," a fan posted.

Katie Herzog @kittypurrzog Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO This is Big Tennis propaganda twitter.com/thestalwart/st… This is Big Tennis propaganda twitter.com/thestalwart/st…

"This study was funded by the Tennis Industrial Complex," another fan chimed in.

Chelsea Castellano @CastellanoChels Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO This study was funded by the Tennis Industrial Complex twitter.com/thestalwart/st… This study was funded by the Tennis Industrial Complex twitter.com/thestalwart/st…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Danny | British Flop enjoyer @Emmagoatcanu Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO Good. Now ban pickleball forever so I stop having to hear about it from the US tennis journos every five minutes twitter.com/TheStalwart/st… Good. Now ban pickleball forever so I stop having to hear about it from the US tennis journos every five minutes twitter.com/TheStalwart/st…

Troy Cross @thetrocro



I hear Anna Kelles is banning it in NY state. twitter.com/thestalwart/st… Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO Pickleball is the bitcoin of sports: displacing socially valuable uses of tennis courts, rupturing connective tissues, and sticking America with the bill.I hear Anna Kelles is banning it in NY state. Pickleball is the bitcoin of sports: displacing socially valuable uses of tennis courts, rupturing connective tissues, and sticking America with the bill.I hear Anna Kelles is banning it in NY state. 😉 twitter.com/thestalwart/st…

Ashlee Vance @ashleevance Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO Pickleball must be stopped before it's too late twitter.com/TheStalwart/st… Pickleball must be stopped before it's too late twitter.com/TheStalwart/st…

Pinboard @Pinboard Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO It should be illegal to treat pickleball injuries, or to help the pickleball injured seek medical help. Just bury them where they fall. twitter.com/TheStalwart/st… It should be illegal to treat pickleball injuries, or to help the pickleball injured seek medical help. Just bury them where they fall. twitter.com/TheStalwart/st…

Chandler Barton @Chan_man0 Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO This is great for my anti-pickleball agenda twitter.com/thestalwart/st… This is great for my anti-pickleball agenda twitter.com/thestalwart/st…

B-Rye @WhiskeyGorilla Joe Weisenthal @TheStalwart



New report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… PICKLEBALL INJURIES MAY COST AMERICANS UP TO $400 MILLION THIS YEARNew report from UBS says that in addition to competing with kids and tennis players for valuable public park players, 'picklers' are contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates bloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/pqcO0ttdQO This is what happens when you invent a sport solely for people who are bad at sports. twitter.com/thestalwart/st… This is what happens when you invent a sport solely for people who are bad at sports. twitter.com/thestalwart/st…

A brief look at what tennis players have said about pickleball

Andre Agassi has spoken about pickleball

Following his participation in the Pickleball Slam, Andre Agassi expressed his love for the sport and disclosed his intention to continue playing it beyond the event.

"But there's tens of millions of people playing the game for obvious reasons. They love it. And I'm one of them. I'm going to play beyond this event just because I've learned it's a great form of exercise outlet," he said.

Andy Roddick also shared his delight at the growth of pickleball. However, he remained skeptical about its viewership potential as a televised sport.

"Everyone likes it instantly. It’s pretty well-regarded by people that play it,” Roddick stated. “But you also don’t know if it will ever translate to TV and be a very watchable product without knowing the ins and outs and nuances that, frankly, I don’t know that people have the time to learn."

Agassi suffered a singles defeat to John McEnroe (15-13, 16-14) in the Pickleball Slam. However, he bounced back to claim a doubles win over McEnroe and Chang (21-15, 21-23, 12-10), alongside Roddick.

Poll : 0 votes