"If you don't go through Novak Djokovic, then you kind of know the tournament isn't really a tournament" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently remarked that if he wins a tournament that doesn’t feature Novak Djokovic, then that would be meaningless.

The pair, who last clashed in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, were set to lock horns once again on Day 3 of the World Tennis League. However, the match between Falcons’ Djokovic and Eagles’ Kyrgios was called off as the Serb was forced to withdraw due to illness.

"Novak Djokovic announced that he would not be partaking in the World Tennis League event tonight (21 December) due to not feeling 100 per cent well enough to play. Team Falcons will continue to play against Team Eagles and we look forward to Novak's return to centre court," read a statement released by the World Tennis League.

Grigor Dimitrov took the former World No. 1's place and defeated Kyrgios 7-6, 6-3. However, the Eagles prevailed over the Falcons 38-31.

Speaking after his match, Kyrgios remarked that Djokovic should play in all tournaments as he is one of the greatest of all time, and that winning a tournament that doesn’t feature Novak Djokovic would not be a worthy accomplishment.

"I think Novak needs to be playing at all costs. He's one of the greatest of all time and as long as he's going to be playing and hanging around, we need him at these tournaments," Kyrgios told to AFP.

"I think, as a competitor, I want to see him there. And if I win a tournament, if you don't go through Novak, then you kind of know the tournament isn't really a tournament," he added.

"He's a got a big couple of months coming up with a lot of expectations" - Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios pictured during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios continued by saying that while he was excited to play Novak Djokovic in the World Tennis League as it was a rematch of their Wimbledon final, he was not unhappy with the match getting called off. The Australian stated that the 35-year-old needs to take care of his body as there are a lot of expectations from him heading into the 2023 season.

"I was pretty excited to play Novak obviously, since the Wimbledon final and all that, wanted to go out there and have some fun with him," said Kyrgios.

"But he's got to look after his body and obviously he's a got a big couple of months coming up with a lot of expectations, so I wasn't surprised if he wasn’t feeling 100 per cent to get out there," he added.

The 27-year-old also stated that he is physically feeling better after two defeats in tough matches, first against Felix Auger-Aliassime of the Kites and then to Grigor Dimitrov of the Falcons.

“But Grigor is a good mate of mine, it was good to get out there and get some load under the body again. Every day just feeling a little bit better physically. Just getting those two tough singles matches under my belt, feeling well, getting through those without anything kind of pulling up, so that’s a bonus,” he expressed.

